Nepal & India Sign MoU on Reciprocal Recognition of Covid Vaccination Certificate

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 116.87 crore. (Representative image/PTI)

It marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal.

PTI
Kathmandu // Updated: November 23, 2021, 19:54 IST

India and Nepal on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding for reciprocal recognition of COVID vaccination certificate to significantly ease the travel woes for fully vaccinated people from the two neighbouring countries. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay M Kwatra signed the MoU along with Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population Secretary Roshan Pokhrel at a ceremony organised at the ministry office in Kathmandu, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy here.

Health Minister Virodh Khatiwada was also present at the event. The MoU, between the health ministries of the two countries, is a significant step in easing travel for fully COVID-19 vaccinated travellers of both the countries, it said.

“It marks another milestone in robust COVID-19 related cooperation and coordination between India and Nepal," the release said.

first published: November 23, 2021, 19:54 IST