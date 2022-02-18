When Two Married Women Met On Facebook, And Love Blossomed

Two married women — one from Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla and another from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal — became friends on Facebook. Soon, they were in love with each other and got married. Both were already married to men and had children.

The women came in contact with each other on Facebook last month, the police said. They became friends, and the woman from Shimla came to Bhopal to meet her friend. Their friendship turned into love, and both of them got married in Ghaziabad, police added.

The Shimla woman has two children, while the one in Bhopal has a child. The woman living in Bhopal was living separately, while the woman living in Shimla had left her husband, who had filed a missing report in the city.

Few organisations came to know about the incident of a missing woman and they contacted the police. Shimla police came to know that the missing woman started living in Bhopal’s Nishatpura. The woman’s husband also came to Bhopal from Shimla.

Counselling of both the women was done by the officials of the Urja desk at Govindpura police station in Bhopal. Urja Desks were set up in 700 police stations across Madhya Pradesh to check the crime against women.

During counselling, it came to light that both the women were living together without any pressure and of their own will. They had been living with each other for the past 45 days.

Senior police official Vineet Kapoor said that both the women are adults and there is no pressure on them.

“They became friends on Facebook. They decided to live together. After counselling the woman from Shimla agreed to live with her husband. Nobody committed any offence and hence we decided to not file any case against the Bhopal-based woman," he said.

