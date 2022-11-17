Network18 Announces Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon on November 19, World Toilet Day

India’s leading media conglomerate Network18 is expanding its Mission Paani campaign to include Swachhta as well and will hold a grand 8-hour telethon as part of its Mission Swachhta aur Paani on November 19, World Toilet Day, to mobilize India for better sanitation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, campaign ambassador Akshay Kumar, actor Dia Mirza and a host of other leaders and celebrities will join the live telecast on Saturday.

Mission Swachhta aur Paani, an initiative by News18 & Harpic, is a movement that upholds the cause of inclusive sanitation where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

Advertisement

The telethon will showcase India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years that will endeavour to bring about a behavioural shift ensuring clean and hygienic toilets. It will bring together government leaders, celebrities, change-makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across India with the promise of leaving no one behind.

Giving more insight into the mission and its objective, Avinash Kaul, Chief Executive Officer, Network18 and Managing Director, A + E Networks, TV18 said: “India has progressed incredibly well in recent years. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, 100 million rural households have access to tap water, 70 million of which have been achieved in the last three years. As a responsible and responsive media group, we consider it critical to play a role and this mission is our endeavour to contribute our bit by galvanizing public opinion and social action. We are grateful to multiple leaders from all walks of life who have come together with us to drive this mass awareness and action on sanitation."

Advertisement

Explaining the idea behind including cleanliness in the mission, Puneet Singhvi, CEO - Digital & President - Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media & Investments Limited, said: “Having worked on bringing about large-scale behavioural and attitudinal shifts around water conservation and safety, and inspired by PM Shri Narendra Modi’s focus on cleanliness, we thought it appropriate to include swachhta or cleanliness too as part of our mission."

The telethon will see multiple leaders from all walks of life share their perspectives, urging people to join the cause. Those who will join the program include Gaurav Jain, Executive VP, South Asia, Reckitt; Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, South Asia, Reckitt; Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs and Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt; Jack Sim, Founder, World Toilet Organisation; Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, Founder, Sulabh International; and Kausar Munir, author, Mission Paani Preamble, among others.

Advertisement

Tune into the live telecast of Mission Swachhta aur Paani telethon on CNN-News18 12pm onwards on November 19, 2022. To access the digital stream, click here.

Read all the Latest India News here