Network18 Mission Swachhta Aur Paani Telethon: Where to Watch Live on November 19

The eight-hour live telethon will focus on India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years to bring about a behavioural shift in ensuring clean and hygienic toilets

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 17:15 IST

The telethon will have leaders from all walks of life sharing their perspectives, urging people to join Mission Swachhta Aur Paani.
Media conglomerate Network18’s Mission Swachhta aur Paani campaign, aimed at mobilising India for better sanitation, will get a boost with a grand eight-hour telethon on November 19, which is observed as World Toilet Day.

The telethon will be telecast live on CNN-News18 from 12 pm on November 19. To access the digital stream, click here.

The Mission Swachhta aur Paani telethon will focus on India’s sanitation journey so far and the road ahead for the next five years to bring about a behavioural shift in ensuring clean and hygienic toilets. The initiative brings together the government, celebrities, change makers, sanitation workers and thought leaders from across India, and promises to leave no one behind.

An initiative by News18 and Harpic, Mission Swachhta aur Paani is a movement upholding the cause of inclusive sanitation, where everyone has access to clean toilets. It advocates equality for all genders, abilities, castes and classes and strongly believes that clean toilets are a shared responsibility.

Lack of adequate access to water is a key barrier for several homes in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene of their toilets. Harpic Network18 Mission Swachhta aur Paani has made consistent efforts to draw people’s attention towards this critical issue. The Paani Anthem launched in 2020 showcased children as protagonists to successfully drive the message of Swachhta.

With the support of Government of India, Harpic also launched India’s first-ever ‘Sanitation for All Pledge and Preamble: Clean Water, Sustainable Sanitation’ at the Mission Paani Sanitation Forum in 2021.

