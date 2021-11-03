New 750-Bed Hospital To Be Constructed In Jamshedpur, Will Benefit 55 Lakh People

The construction of a hospital will soon be started in one of the biggest cities of Jharkhand, Jamshedpur. This state-of-the-art hospital will have a capacity of 750 beds and will be equipped with all the latest equipment. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has already given a green signal for the project The Health Secretary has asked the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed hospital.

The new hospital will be constructed in place of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. The 60-year building of MGM Medical college was declared unfit for use due to its frail condition.

The proposal of a new hospital was first brought up by the deputy commissioner of East Singhbhum. The proposal made to the Health Department was then forwarded to Chief Minister Soren who now has given his nod.

Almost all the buildings of MGM medical college and hospital were constructed around 60 years ago.

Building this 750-bed hospital in Jamshedpur is expected to benefit over 55 lakh people of East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Seraikela Kharsawan. The hospital will possibly end the need to travel to different parts of the country in search of medical facilities

Currently, there are 590 beds in MGM hospital. As per the standards set by the World Health Organization, at least five beds should be available with a population of 1,000 people.

The picture on the construction timeline and budget of the hospital should get clearer in the upcoming weeks and months.

