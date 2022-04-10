New Crisis in the Making? Uptick in Covid Cases in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat Even as India Numbers at Two-yr Low

In a span of seven days in the last week, Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat have reported a rise in average daily Covid-19 cases even as the countrywide numbers have exponentially slowed down and is currently at two-year low.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 160 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate rose to 1.55 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital’s COVID-19 caseload has increased to 18,66,102. The death toll due to the viral disease remained unchanged at 26,156, the latest bulletin stated.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last three days. Delhi had on Friday recorded 146 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 per cent.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day’s count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent while no death was reported. On Wednesday, 126 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent and one person had succumbed to the disease.

A total of 10,312 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu , Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have shown signs of stability.

On the other hand, the seven-day average increased from 47 on April 4 to 68 on Saturday in Haryana.

Gujarat reported a case of the XE variant of Omicron on Friday and has simultaneously seen a slight rise in Covid-19 cases in the past few days. The western Indian states, which reported just eight cases on Thursday, saw the case count jump to 34 on Saturday, the highest since March 13. Meanwhile, the seven-day average has risen to 15, from nine on April 4.

The Centre has advised Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus infection after they reported a higher contribution to India’s daily new COVID-19 cases. In a letter to the four states and the union territory, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan underlined that regular monitoring and follow-up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial and that laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far.

