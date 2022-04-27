New Delhi–Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express to Terminate at This Station From August 25

Indian Railways has a vast network spread over thousands of kilometres with over 20,000 passenger trains. Therefore, any changes in some of the key trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto are worth noting. Northern Railways has informed passengers that the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will halt at a different terminal from August 25.

Due to operational reasons, 12423/12424 Dibrugarh - New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express will terminate its journey at Dibrugarh Town instead of Dibrugarh.

This train starts from New Delhi and traverses through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal before reaching Dibrugarh in Assam.

The passengers travelling on this train should get complete information about the schedule to avoid any inconvenience during the journey.

The first version of this train was inaugurated on 26 October 1996 as Guwahati Rajdhani Express, which ran via Barauni. It was flagged off by the then Minister of Railways Ram Vilas Paswan.

