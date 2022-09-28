New Delhi, Mumbai’s CST, Ahmedabad Stations Up for Makeover; Cabinet Okays Rs 10,000 Cr Plan

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway stations into world-class stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the design of these stations would be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city. “As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase," he said.

He said that the tender for 47 railway stations has been released, adding that work is underway at 32 stations. “The target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years. The other two railway stations will be redeveloped in two-and-half years," he said.

The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. He further said the stations in these cities will be connected on both sides of railway tracks. “Facilities like a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children and a place to sell local products will be made available," Vaishnaw added.

The approval came weeks after the Ministry of Railways shared proposed designs of the redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station on Twitter with the caption “Marking a New Era."

The designs showed dome-shaped structures surrounded by several towers in its vicinity. The glass structures were seen connected with several flyovers for easy access to and from the railway station.

(With inputs from PTI)

