New Delhi Railway Station to Have 25 Floors High Twin Dome

Indian Railways has made a few changes in its New Delhi station redevelopment plan by withholding the commercial development part from the core station redevelopment, a report in ToI said. In a review meeting on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav was briefed about the project by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

According to the plan, a double dome architecture structure of 450 metre longs and 80 metre height would come up over the station, the report said. To be built with an estimated cost of Rs 4,470 crore, the structure will have 25 floors high twin dome. To be named as Infinity Towers, the dome is expected to cover all the 16 platforms of the New Delhi railway station.

For the purpose, Railways has firmed up a hybrid BOT (Build operate and transfer) model, swarajyamag reported. The model would also be adopted for redevopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) project in Mumbai at the estimated cost of Rs 1,600 crore, it said.

Railways, in public-private partnership (PPP), is upgrading its stations to bring them on par with world-class airports. Around 123 stations are to be upgraded to modern world-class stations with basic and world-class service. After developing the Gandhi Nagar Railway Station similar to an international airport, the railways is now working on the up-gradation of India’s biggest and second busiest railway station New Delhi.

The Indian Railways claims that around 4.5 lakh people visit the New Delhi station every day. Citing these numbers, the railways said that there was a need for world-class amenities and facilities at the station. The New Delhi railway station is spread over a 2.20 lakh square meter area.

According to the redevelopment plans, the New Delhi railway station will have multi-level car parking, pick up and drop zones. The twin tower will have hotel space, offices, retail shops and resting space. The railway will have its office in a 45 thousand square meter area.

The East Central Railway is also redeveloping Gaya, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Singrauli, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Barauni Junction, Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Pandit Deen Dayal Junction (Uttar Pradesh) as part of the redevelopment plan.

