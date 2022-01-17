New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express To Resume Catering Services From Saturday

Indian Railways has decided to restore catering services in Ranchi Rajdhani trains. The services had been suspended due to Covid-19. This means that catering facilities for the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express (20839) and New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express (20840) will be available by Saturday.

According to the Railways, catering services will resume for Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (20839), and New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express (20840) from January 15 and January 17.

Passengers who have already booked tickets can now book a catering service through the IRCTC website if they want to. This facility will be available before the chart preparation which is usually around 4 hours prior to departure time. Passengers with PRS counter tickets can also avail of catering services through online payment using the IRCTC website.

Passengers who have not opted for catering service and wish to use it during the journey can pay an additional Rs 50 along with catering charges to the on-duty ticket examiner (TTE) subject to the availability of the catering service.

After obtaining the instructions, the catering facility was restored in train number 20939 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express from January 15. From now onwards, passengers will get fresh and hot food in the train number (20840) New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express from January 17. That’s definitely a relief for those who are looking forward to a comfortable journey.

