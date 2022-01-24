New Divya Kashi Yatra Train to Run From Delhi to Varanasi. Know Fare, Other Details

Given the increasing number of tourists travelling to Varanasi, the Indian Railways has decided to run a new train, the Divya Kashi Yatra train, from Delhi to the holy city. According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation – IRCTC, the Divya Kashi Yatra train will run from Delhi to Kashi from March 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the inauguration of the new circuit house in Somnath, Gujarat, announced that a special train for the Divya Kashi Yatra would start from Delhi.

>IRCTC’s tour package

IRCTC Public Relations Officer Anand Jha said that due to the increasing number of tourists in Varanasi, the Divya Kashi Yatra train is being started. According to him, the train’s first and second air-conditioned classes will have a total of 156 seats. The first class has 96 seats while the second class has 60.

IRCTC will offer four-night and five-day travel packages to tourists travelling to Varanasi, which will include meals, lodging, and transportation to various major Varanasi attractions. First-class seats would cost Rs 29,950 per person, while the second-class seats would cost Rs 24,500 per person.

Apart from IRCTC’s website www.irctctourism.com and toll-free number 1800110139, tickets can be booked on +91- 8287930202, 828793057 for Divya Kashi Yatra.

>How to create an IRCTC account:

One can also book train tickets online sitting at home. You need to have an account on IRCTC for this. To create an IRCTC account, visit the official website of IRCTC www.irctc.co.in. Click on the registration option.

Fill in your username and a password. After confirming the password, enter the security questions. Now answer the questions and select the language. Enter your Aadhaar number, your gender and the remaining details. Fill in your date of birth, email address, phone number, and home address.

After entering all the information, an OTP will come on your mobile number, which has to be entered and you can log in again using your password. After that, you can book your ticket.

