New Release Date Announced For Vijay’s Next Thalapathy66

Tamil star Vijay is now busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. The film is going to be released during Pongal next year. Earlier, a few reports claimed that the film was scheduled for Diwali this year. However, now the makers have announced the new release date for Vijay’s much awaited movie.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj is also joining the cast of the movie, Sri Venkateswara Creations announced in a tweet on May 8.

Vijay fans also expressed their excitement in the comments after this announcement. One of the fans said, “Woww exciting star cast!" Another fan said, “Vijay, R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu now Prakash Raj. Biggest star casting. What type of movie is this? Excited about this."

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in this The Vamshi Paidipally directorial. The shooting of the movie, which started last month, is going on in Hyderabad.

This is not the first time actor Vijay and Prakash will work together. Earlier, they have worked together in multiple projects such as Wanted Baghi, Ghilli, Villu and many more. On the other hand, Vijay and Sarath Kumar will work together for the first time in this film.

S Thaman has composed the music and background score for this film, which is believed to be an intense family drama. Karthuk Palani is the cinematographer and Praveen KL helms editing for the film.

This project will also be the first collaboration of Thaman and Rashmika Mandanna with Vijay.

Vijay’s latest film Beast was released in theatres on April 13. The movie got mixed reviews and did not do well at the box office as expected.

