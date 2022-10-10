New Trains Approved On Udaipur-Ahmedabad Route, Know Schedule

A few new trains are ready to run once the gauge conversion work between Udaipur and Ahmedabad is finished, the authorities have said. The Ministry of Railways has approved the operation of three trains on this new railway line. Two trains from Udaipur to Asarwa and one from Jaipur to Asarwa via Udaipur have received approval from the Railway Board.

The IRCTC has also made public the schedule for these three trains which will halt at three stations. Arjun Lal Meena, a member of parliament from Udaipur, is also persistently pushing for the opening of this new railway line before Diwali. With the publication of the train schedule, its expectation has grown in this circumstance.

Every day at 5.30 am, train number 20963 will depart from Udaipur and arrive in Asarwa, according to the railways. The same train, 20964, will depart Asarwa at 2.30 p.m. for the return trip and arrive in Udaipur at 8 p.m.

Similar to the first train, the second train (19003) from Udaipur to Asarwa departs Udaipur every day at 5 PM and arrives at Asarwa at 11 PM. Train 19704 will depart Asarwa in the other direction at 6.30 am and arrive in Udaipur at 12.30 pm.

The aforementioned two trains will stop at Umrada, Jawar, Jaisamand Road, Semari, Rishabhdev Road, Dungarpur, Bichhiwada, Shamlaji Road, Himmatnagar, Pranjit, Talod, Nadol, Dehgam, Naroda, and Sardargram in addition to Udaipur City Station.

On this new rail line, a train from Jaipur to Asarwa via Udaipur has also been approved. Following this, train 12981 will depart Jaipur at 7:35 p.m. and arrive in Asarwa at 8:45 a.m. the following day. At 6.45 p.m., the same train, 12982, will depart from Asarwa and arrive in Jaipur at 7.45 a.m. Phulera Junction, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bhilwara, Chanderia, Mavli Junction, Ranapratap Nagar, Udaipur, Jawar, Dungarpur, Shamlaji Road, Himmatnagar, Nadol, Dahegaon, and Sardargram would be the stops for this train.

It is currently anticipated that the train will begin operating on this new railway route at any moment following the publication of the schedule.

