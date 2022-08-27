A new CCTV footage has emerged purportedly showing actor and BJP leader Sonali Phogat being forced to drink on the dance floor at a club in Goa hours before her death. This came a day after a video emerged where Phogat can be seen staggering on her way out of a nightclub as she was helped by Sudhir Sangwan, one of her two associates arrested in the case.

In the new video, man who is seen forcing Phogat to drink appears to be Sangwan, one of her two associates who have been arrested in her death case.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that Phogat was given recreational drug methamphetamine by accused at Goa restaurant. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said leftovers from the drugs which were given to her at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna have been seized from the restaurant’s washroom.

The 42-year-old leader had visited a restaurant on Monday night and was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on the morning of August 23. Police have so far arrested her personal assistant Sudhir Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of the Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

While Singh and Sagwan are charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.The drugs given to her have been identified as methamphetamine, Dalvi said.

Meanwhile, Phogat’s family has decided to meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh to demand CBI probe in the death case. “The family is to meet with the CM Haryana, ML Khattar, today evening in Chandigarh. We will ask for CBI enquiry in the case," news agency ANI quoted Kuldeep Phogat, brother-in-law of Phogat, as saying.

All accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sagwan and Sukhwinder had “confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar, police said.

The police had said that Sagwan and Sukhwinder allegedly mixed some “obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. They have been charged with murder. A court in Goa on Saturday sent Sagwan and Singh to police custody for 10 days.

Phogat had visited the restaurant on Monday night and was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on the morning of August 23.

Phogat’s death, earlier suspected to have been caused by a heart attack, has now been turned into a murder case with her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder behind bars. Phogat’s family has also levelled allegations of rape against Sangwan and his aide.

Earlier, there were reports of the leader having multiple “blunt force injuries" on her body which the accused claimed could have been caused by abrasion while she was being taken to the hospital. However, the Goa Police now claimed that the body didn’t have any injury, fracture, or mark as such that proved she died due to an injury.

(with inputs from PTI)

