New Year Plans: 8 in 10 Indians Likely to Ring in 2023 at Home Amid Covid Risk, Shows Survey

A possible resurgence of Covid-19 in India amid a difficult situation in China, will most likely keep Indians at home as they ring in 2023 on Sunday. Given the risk of infection, a majority of 79 percent people have decided to welcome the new year with close family and friends at home, a survey showed.

According to the survey, conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles, only 4 percent Indians said they were planning to attend a big gathering or party while 5 percent will be going to a restaurant with family or friends.

The results of the survey also showed that some people were inclined to opt for house parties with 12 percent planning to go to a friend’s place to celebrate. But there was a certain category, only 5 percent, which is likely to avoid socialising in light of the increased Covid risk.

The survey asked citizens how they were planning to ring in the new year to understand how extensive socialising and celebrations are likely to be. The survey asked people if they planned to celebrate New Year’s Eve at all. To this, 55 percent respondents indicated that they planned to “stay with immediate family at home"; 19 percent stated that they did not generally celebrate the New Year; 5 percent did not plan to celebrate New Year because of the Covid risk among other reasons.

Among those planning celebrations outside their homes, 2 percent were planning to “go out for a community gathering with immediate family"; 3 percent planned to “go out to a restaurant with immediate family"; 2 percent planned to “go out to a big new year party with immediate family"; 2 percent planned to “go out to a restaurant with friends"; 2 percent were undecided; 12 percent planned to “celebrate at one of their friend’s".

In total, only 4 percent are planning to socialise in large groups, such as a community event or a large party to ring in 2023.

Preparedness ahead of New Year celebrations

The risk of new Covid variants and reports of positive cases among foreign arrivals from several countries has prompted India to step up vigilance. A day ahead of New Year celebrations, state health departments and district administrations have either issued guidelines or are in the process of doing so.

For instance, the Karnataka government, in an advisory for New Year’s Eve celebrations, has advised that all large gatherings should be strictly outdoor, and as far as possible during the day to avoid late-night and early mornings. For people over 60 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women, the government has advised them to stay away from such gatherings altogether.

For hotels, pubs, restaurants, clubs, resorts among others, where celebrations are being organised, the government has restricted the number of guests to the existing seating capacity indoors. All venues have been directed to have multiple entry points to avoid crowding.

The managerial and service staff of the venue are required to have been vaccinated twice at least and preferably a booster shot as well. Indoor event managers have been directed to ensure that wearing masks is compulsory along with social distancing. In fact, managers have also been asked to prominently display ‘no mask, no entry’, check the temperature of guests, direct those showing Covid symptoms for medical consultation and ensure the use of hand sanitisers.

In case of large events, planners/managers have been asked to be linked with the nearest specialty hospitals for ambulance services. The Karnataka government has also issued a mask mandate in theatres, requiring the use of N95 face masks.

Given that for two years, in 2020 and 2021, new year celebrations have been largely subdued, people from across the country have been sharing their plans to ring in 2023, especially with the rising risk of Covid amid a major surge in China. Many have been sending out reminders of how Covid started spreading from China in late 2019 and early 2020.

While at this point, India’s risk based on current caseload is at its lowest since the start of the pandemic, passengers from several high-risk countries, including China, are continuing to arrive in the country.

