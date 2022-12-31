More Cops, Drunk-Driving Spots, Spl Trains: Know What's Happening in Your City for New Year's Bash

The rising Covid cases and the New Year Celebration, both coinciding at the same time, have left authorities on toes. While security arrangements are being made across Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities, cops are also ensuring there’s no overcrowding at place designed to pull crowd.

>>Major Rush of Tourists in Vaishno Devi

Devotees swell at Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra ahead of New Year 2023.

>>Major Police Deployment Around India Gate, Kartavya Path

In Delhi, anticipating a surge in footfall at Kartvaya Path here in view of the New Year celebrations, the local authorities will deploy additional police personnel and have created multiple parking sites to manage the crowd.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday said all the arrangements have been made ahead of time to ensure that people can enjoy the New Year safely and the crowd does not pose any security problems. According to officials, Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements at and around India Gate to regulate traffic — both vehicular and pedestrian.

In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to enter the C-Hexagon and India Gate area and diverted, the traffic police said in an advisory.

>>Delhi Police Identifies 125 Spots Prone to Drink-driving

Delhi Police has identified 125 spots prone to drink-driving as part of efforts to keep a vigil on revellers on New Year’s eve on Saturday and deploy nearly 1,900 traffic personnel to identify violators, an official said. Alcometers will be used to issue challans to violators, the police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said, “Around 1,850 personnel from Traffic Police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking for which the points have been identified.

“We have identified around 125 points of drink-and-drive where the teams will be deployed." There are around 45 major spots across the national capital where New Year celebrations take place. There will be focus on these spots, the police said. Of the 657 challans issued on New Year’s eve last year, 36 were related to drink-driving, they said.

Personnel in large numbers will be deployed at places with heavy footfall, including party hubs such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri and Hauz Khas, they said.

>>Over 18,000 Police Personnel to Be Deployed to Ensure Safe New Year Celebrations in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday said more than 18,000 of its personnel from district and traffic units will be deployed across the national capital to ensure security during New Year celebrations.

The traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm on Saturday and alcometer will be used for the drunk driving challans.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, “Police have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel from local police will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be given to different districts.

>>Restaurants Gear Up for New Year Celebrations, Expect Bumper Business After 2-year Covid Lull

From decking up their outlets to hiring extra staff and setting things up for live musical performances, restaurants across the national capital are gearing up to welcome guests for the New Year celebrations.

With 2023 just two days away, the restaurateurs are excited for what they expect to be a bumper week for the hospitality industry, which was one of the worst-hit by the multiple waves of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past three years, the pandemic forced many restaurants to shut down permanently or let go many of their staff. The celebrations were eclipsed for the past two years. Things have changed now! Zen at Connaught Place, which is one of the longstanding Asian restaurants plating authentic Chinese, Japanese and Thai dishes, has hired extra staff and is in all readiness to welcome revellers.

“We had decorated all our restaurants during pre-Christmas celebrations keeping in mind new year. We are all geared up to receive people here in our restaurants. We have already hired extra staff since the turnover is expected to be much higher this festive season," Manpreet Singh, the owner of the Zen restaurant, told PTI.

>>Over 8,500 Police Personnel to Man Bengaluru for New Year

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy on Thursday said more than 8,500 police personnel will be manning the city to see to it that no untoward incident takes place during the New Year celebration, and that the 1 AM deadline for celebrations will be strictly followed.

The special focus will be on the safety of women and children, he said, cautioning against unauthorised use of loudspeakers and music systems and violation of rules.

“For the New Year bandobust across the city, a total of 8,500 police personnel and officials has been deployed for maintenance of law and order, other than this the entire staff and officials of the traffic division will be on duty," Reddy said.

>>More Than 11,500 Cops to Be Deployed for Security in Mumbai on New Year’s Eve

Mumbai Police will deploy more than 11,500 security personnel at key locations in the city to avoid any untoward incident on the New Year’s Eve, an official said on Thursday.

The police are expecting large gatherings near the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Bandstand in suburban Bandra and other prominent locations here on December 31.

Accordingly, security arrangements have been made to avoid any law and order problem, the official said.

>>Mumbai: CR to Run Four Special Local Train Services on New Year’s Eve

Four special services of suburban local trains will be operated on the New Year’s eve in Mumbai for the convenience of late-night revellers, the Central Railway informed on Wednesday.

Two special services will be operated on the main line between CSMT and Kalyan stations, while another two services will be operated on the Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel, it said in a release.

A special service on the main line will depart CSMT at 1.30 am and reach Kalyan 3 am on the intervening night between December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, while another special service will depart Kalyan at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 3.00 am.

A special service on Harbour line will depart CSMT at 1.30 am and reach Panvel at 2.50 am, while another special train will depart Panvel at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 2.50 am.

