Newly-wed Couple Hacked to Death in Tamil Nadu by Bride’s Brother Over Inter-caste Marriage

In a shocking incident in Kumbakonam city in Thanjavur, a newlywed couple in has been murdered by the bride’s brother on June 13 over inter-caste marriage. The accused, Sakthivel and kin Ranjith, who murdered the newlyweds have been arrested.

24-year-old Saranya, a Dalit woman hailing from Cholapuram near Kumbakonam was in love with 21-year-old Mohan from the Naicker community in Chennai.

Five months ago, Saranya met Mohan and befriended him when she took her ailing mother for treatment to a hospital in Chennai where she worked as a nurse. Mohan was the attendant of a patient in the bed next to Saranya’s mother in the hospital.

As Saranya’s family had already decided to get her married to 28-year-old Ranjith, one of the accused in the case, Saranya married Mohan last week without the knowledge of her family and later informed them.

Following this, Saranya’s brother Sakthivel assured them that they no longer had any issues with her marriage and invited the newlywed couple for a feast at their home with the intention to kill them. Believing the family had accepted them, the newlyweds arrived in Saranya’s hometown of Kumbakonam on June 13.

Subsequently, Saranya’s brother Sakthivel and kin Ranjith hacked the newlyweds to death after they had their dinner and stepped out of their home.

Upon learning this, the police rushed to the spot, seized the bodies of the two and sent them for autopsy. Sakthivel and Ranjith, who went hiding, surrendered at the police station during night. According to Thanjavur SP, the accused were secured and further enquiries are conducted on the matter.

