News 18 Afternoon Digest: 49 Convicts Get Life Sentence in 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case; Will Channi's 'UP Bhaiye' Remark Cost Cong?

>Haryana’s 75% Quota in Pvt Jobs: These States Too Were Vocal for Local, Did it Change Ground Reality?

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order staying the Haryana government’s law providing 75% reservation in private sector jobs to local candidates. The court also asked the high court to decide on the issue within a month and directed the state not to take any coercive steps against the employers for now. On February 3, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had put on hold Haryana’s 75% quota. >READ MORE

>2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case: 49 Convicts Get Life Sentence, 38 of Them Will be Hanged Under UAPA

A special court designated for the speedy trial of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad on Friday pronounced life imprisonment for all 49 convicts, of which 38 have been given death penalty under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On February 8, Special judge AR Patel had declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act. >READ MORE

>Mahie Gill: Don’t Know How Seriously People Will Take Me As A Politician

After a successful stint in front of the camera, many celebrities have entered the field of politics. The latest actor to join the bandwagon is Mahie Gill. The newest member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab, she has already begun campaigning for the state polls. On her agenda are matters such as putting an end to drug addiction, and women’s education, “For the past four to five years I was thinking of doing something. >READ MORE

>Will Channi’s ‘UP Bhaiye’ Remark Cost Cong? Lakhs of Migrants are a Strong Poll Hammer in Punjab Now

With politics heating up in Punjab over Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s remarks over ‘UP, Bihar bhaiyas (brothers)’, one is forced to ask: what lies at the center of this heated debate, and does it signal a major setback for the Congress’s CM face with just two days to go before the assembly elections? The answer is, perhaps>. >READ MORE

>LIC IPO: 10 Key Things to you Must Know Before Investing in the Mega-IPO

State-owned insurance group and investment company, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), last week, filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO consists of an offer for sale of up to 316.25 million shares by the Government of India. The LIC IPO is likely to be the biggest IPO in India till date>. >READ MORE

>When Virat Kohli’s Gesture Brought Sachin Tendulkar to Tears | WATCH

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are arguably two of the greatest cricketers the world has seen so far. There have been multiple occasions when cricket lovers have compared these two in India, even worldwide. While some choose to pick sides, many believe comparing these two would be unfair and refuse to participate in the debate and accept both players’ greatness. However, Sachin is regarded as God to almost every cricket lover in India, and Virat Kohli is no different. >READ MORE

