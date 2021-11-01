News 18 Afternoon Digest: Bolsonaro's Security in Press Altercation as Brazil Leader Isolated at G20; Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangalsutra Ad After BJP Minister's Warning & Other Stories

>Jair Bolsonaro’s Security in Press Altercation as Brazil Leader Isolated at G20

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s security detail allegedly used violence against Brazilian reporters covering his trip to Rome for the Group of 20 major economies meeting, local media reported on Sunday. The alleged attacks against Brazilian reporters, who Bolsonaro has long accused of treating him unfairly and publishing fake news, capped a grim weekend for the far-right president. Videos from G20 events showed him as an isolated figure, who was not part of the photo taken at the Trevi fountain with world leaders. Out on the streets of Rome, he was loudly criticised for his handling of the country’s brutal pandemic, with critics calling him “genocidal". >READ MORE

>Life Certificate Submission, LPG Price Hike, WhatsApp: 6 Key Changes From November

Many sectors associated with daily affairs will go through a plethora of changes from Monday, that is November 1, 2021. As we are headed towards the end of the month and the second last month of the year has already begun, citizens will have to follow some new rules and adjust to the changes that are being implemented by various government and non-government agencies. The newly enacted rules are going to have a direct impact on the life of the common people across India. The new changes have already been announced earlier in the year and would affect citizens in many different ways. These changes have been implemented days ahead of Diwali. In this context, you must be aware of the new guidelines that have come into effect starting from Monday. >READ MORE

>‘Think If You Want to Play Cricket on Instagram or On the Field’: Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out at Team India

Former Pakistan cricketer and bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar came down harsh at team India for showcasing an ‘average performance’ against New Zealand on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dubai. The Men in Blue surrendered against the Kiwi attack, scoring a paltry 110 fo7 in 20 overs. In reply, the Black Caps chased down the target with 33 balls to spare, winning the game by 8 wickets. >READ MORE

>UK Woman, Suffering From Rare Illness, Vomits 30 Times a Day, Surgery Soon

A 27-year-old woman from Leeds, England, is suffering from a rare illness that has left her in extreme pain. The woman is suffering from gastroparesis, a gruelling condition that has left her vomiting up to 30 times a day. Emily Webster expressed that her entire life came crashing down after she fell violently ill in 2016. According to LeedsLive, the woman has been suffering from the condition for the past five years. >READ MORE

>Sabyasachi Withdraws Mangalsutra Ad After BJP Minister’s Warning, Online Hate

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the fashion label’s Mangalsutra ad that has been the subject of a controversy recently. The move came on Sunday, on the heels of Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra’s warning to Sabyasachi that if he did not take down the ad within 24 hours, he would face legal action. Taking to Instagram stories, Sabyasachi posted the following statement as a story: “In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign." >READ MORE

>EXCLUSIVE | Govt Frees Up Space Equal to Four Rashtrapati Bhavans; Earns Rs 40 Crore from Scrap Sale

The government has freed up space equivalent to four Rashtrapati Bhavans in the massive cleanliness drive that ended on October 31, News18 has learnt. Around 8.06 lakh square feet of space has been freed by weeding out 13.73 lakh files between October 2 and October 31, as part of the special drive directed by the Prime Minister last month. The floor space of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is around two lakh square feet. The government has sold scrap worth nearly Rs 40 crore from the entire exercise. >READ MORE

>WhatsApp Will Go Through This Change With Facebook Name Change To Meta

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta. With the change in name, users of other Meta services like WhatsApp and Instagram have been wondering what this change means for them. Currently, there seems to be no change coming in terms of how we use Instagram and WhatsApp, but there is a cosmetic change that has been hinted. In a recent report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a beta version of WhatsApp shows “WhatsApp by Meta," instead of “WhatsApp by Facebook" on the splash screen before the app opens. >READ MORE

