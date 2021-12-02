News 18 Afternoon Digest: CM Mamata in Soup for 'Insulting National Anthem' During Mumbai Visit; Petrol Price Drops by Rs 8 in Delhi

>Passengers Travelling on Shatabdi Trains to Soon Get Hot Meals

Over a year-and-a-half after the announcement of the first lockdown due to Covid-19, passengers travelling on express trains, including the Shatabdi, will be served hot food on board again. Ambala station director BS Gill has said that passengers on board the Chandigarh-Kalka Shatabdi Express will soon be able to relish hot meals. >READ MORE

>India Tour of South Africa is Likely to be Postponed by a Week - Report

Team India’s upcoming tour of South Africa has been reportedly postponed by a week. The sources said the decision has been taken following the emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the rainbow nation. On Wednesday, it was learned that the BCCI has put the squad selection on hold as its waiting for a clearance from the Indian government. However, a confirmation is yet to be received from the board. >READ MORE

>The Railway Men: YRF’s First OTT Series, Starring R Madhavan, Is Based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy

To mark the 37th anniversary of Bhopal Gas Tragedy- the world’s worst industrial disaster that claimed thousands of lives on the night of December 2, 1984- Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced its first big OTT project, The Railway Men, under its digital banner YRF Entertainment. >READ MORE

>Elon Musk Used a Soviet Meme to Explain Parag Agrawal Becoming Twitter CEO

Elon Musk has side jobs: hustling for cryptocurrency and mocking other brands. A day after mocking ‘silly Apple cloth,’ Musk has turned his sight back to Twitter, this time specifically on Jack Dorsey leaving and Twitter’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal. On Monday, Jack Dorsey has resigned from Twitter as its CEO and the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Parag Agrawal as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately. >READ MORE

>International Passengers Subject to Random COVID-19 Test Can Leave Airport After Sample is Given: MoCA

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday said only two per cent of the passengers coming from countries that are not in the ‘at-risk’ list will be subject to random sampling for coronavirus and such passengers will be permitted to leave the airport after giving the samples. Amid mounting concerns over the new COVID variant Omicron, stricter norms for international passengers came into effect from Tuesday midnight and all passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries have to compulsorily undergo COVID test, among other requirements. >READ MORE

>Petrol Price Today Drops by Rs 8 in Delhi after Tax Cut. Check Fuel Rate in your City

Petrol price became drastically cheaper in Delhi, starting from Thursday, December 2. To ease the burden of common man, the Delhi government had recently slashed the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent. As a result, the price of petrol in the national capital has been reduced by Rs 8. A litre of petrol would be available at Rs 95.97 in Delhi. >READ MORE

>CM Mamata in Soup for ‘Insulting National Anthem’ During Mumbai Visit; BJP Leader Files Complaint

A BJP leader in Mumbai has filed a complaint against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly singing the national anthem while being seated and ‘abruptly stopping after four or five verses’. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who was on a visit to the financial capital, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, after Shiv Sena leaders the day before. The complainant alleged that Banerjee “showed utter disrespect to national anthem". “It’s an offence under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and @HMOIndia order of 2015," he tweeted. >READ MORE

