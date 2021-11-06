News 18 Afternoon Digest: Death Toll in Bihar Hooch Tragedy Reaches 38; Renowned Cricket Coach and Dronacharya Awardee Tarak Sinha Passes Away

>Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 38, CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Fresh Campaign Against Liquor

The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy climbed to 38 on Saturday even as chief minister Nitish Kumar called for a fresh awareness campaign against the consumption of liquor in the dry state. Police have made arrests and errant officials have been punished in connection with the sale of illicit liquor. So far, 15 people have died in Bettiah, 11 in Gopalganj, and six each in Muzzafarpur and Hajipur. >READ MORE

>Renowned Cricket Coach and Dronacharya Awardee Tarak Sinha Passes Away Aged 71

Dronacharya Awardee and renowned cricket coach Tarak Sinha breathed his last on Saturday in New Delhi aged 71. He was battling lung cancer for a while, and recently, he had a multi-organ failure. The revered coach has trained players across generations and has produced cricketers like, Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, K.P. Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant. >READ MORE

>Singapore Fitness Studio Apologises for Posting ‘Racially Insensitive’ Diwali Video on Instagram

A Singapore fitness studio, part of the US-based F45 Training franchise, has apologised for a “racially insensitive" Diwali video that was posted on its Instagram account. The studio, in the suburb residential estate of Serangoon Garden, posted a 14-second video on its Instagram story, where two women were seen shaking their heads from side to side while saying “Happy Deepavali", according to a report by the Channel News Asia (CNA)>. >READ MORE

>‘This Can’t Be My Home’: Mira Rajput Reacts To Delhi’s ‘Severe’ Air Quality

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, on Friday, took to Instagram to express her disappointment over the severely polluted air quality of National Capital Delhi. The 27-year-old Mira Rajput was born and raised in Delhi before she moved to Mumbai after her marriage with the actor in 2015. A day after Diwali, Mira shared a post indicating the air quality of Delhi and wrote, “Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers?" The actor’s wife also urged people to stop bursting crackers in her Instagram post. >READ MORE

>T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli and Team India Visit Scotland Dressing Room After the Game

On Friday, Team India registered a much-needed eight-wicket win over Scotland to leapfrog every other team in terms of the net run rate and rise to the third position in the points table. The thumping win not only added two more points to India’s tally but kept their semifinal hopes alive. After Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami helped India restrict Scotland to 85, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were off to a flyer while chasing. Rohit was dismissed for 30, but KL Rahul went on and scored the fastest T20 World Cup half-century in just 18 balls. >READ MORE

>Europe Struggles with Sharp Rise in Covid-19 Infections Despite Vaccines

Europe is once again at the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic after 1.8 million new cases and 24,000 new deaths have been registered in the region last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. The transmission rate across the 53 countries of the WHO European Region is of “grave concern" and Europe is now “at another critical point of the resurgence of the pandemic," Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director for Europe, said on Thursday. >READ MORE

