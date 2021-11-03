News 18 Afternoon Digest: : Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Made in Hyderabad Cleared by Kasauli Lab; Prakash Raj Slapping Hindi-speaking Man in Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Sparks Language Debate

>Covid-19: Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Made in Hyderabad Cleared by Kasauli Lab, Over 1 Cr Doses Ready for Export

American pharma giant Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine shots, manufactured in India by Hyderabad-based Biological E, are ready for export, News18.com learnt. Last week, six batches of more than 1 crore doses were cleared for their safety by the country’s apex laboratory, the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. >READ MORE

>Prakash Raj Slapping Hindi-speaking Man in Tamil Film ‘Jai Bhim’ Sparks Language Debate

Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’, starring Suriya and Prakash Raj among others, has found itself in the midst of a controversy with a scene featuring Raj, where the actor can be seen slapping a man speaking in Hindi. It has sparked a row on social media, with many users claiming that the scene propagates an anti-Hindi sentiment, while others defended it, saying it needed to be seen in context of the film. >READ MORE

>UIDAI Finally Gets Powers to Act Against Aadhaar Violations, Impose Fines Up To Rs 1 Crore

The government has notified rules enabling the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to appoint adjudicating officers to act against violators of the Aadhaar Act and impose penalties to the tune of Rs 1 crore, nearly two years after the legislation was passed. Government notified the UIDAI (Adjudication of Penalties) Rules, 2021 on November 2 under which the UIDAI may initiate a complaint against an entity in the Aadhaar ecosystem for failure to comply with the Act or the UIDAI’s directions, and furnish information required by the UIDAI. >READ MORE

>Facebook Shuts Down Facial Recognition System, Cites ‘Societal Concerns’

Facebook (now Meta) announced on Tuesday it is shutting down its facial recognition system, which automatically identifies users in photos and videos posted on the social media platform, citing growing societal concerns about the use of such technology. “Regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing its use," Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook, wrote in a blog post. >READ MORE

>India Requests Pakistan to Let Trucks Take Its Wheat to Afghanistan, Neighbour Mulls Logistics

In an effort to provide humanitarian aid to the people of >Afghanistan who are facing an uncertain future amid the Taliban’s takeover, India reached out to Pakistan last month for sending foodgrains to the country via the land route. Pakistan has not declined the proposal yet, reported the Indian Express, but officials in New Delhi are hoping for a quick response so that the aid can be moved as soon as possible. >READ MORE

>PM Modi Played Drums, Gave Autographs as He Bid Goodbye to Indian Community in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Glasgow as he has to participate for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. Before departing from Scotland, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community and also played the drums with them. A large contingent of the Indian community members held rhythmic drumming and jubilant cheers to bid farewell to the prime minister.Several people were seen in traditional Indian attire and turbans. >READ MORE

>Injured Lionel Messi out of PSG’s Champions League Clash with RB Leipzig

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig due to injury, his club confirmed Tuesday. The 34-year-old six-time Ballon d’Or winner has a problem with his left hamstring and a painful knee, PSG said, and sits out Wednesday’s match away to Leipzig. >READ MORE

