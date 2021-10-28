News 18 Afternoon Digest: Maharashtra Witnesses 5-year High in Chikungunya Cases, Sabyasachi's New Campaign Faces Flak

>Delhi Headed Towards Herd Immunity? As Sixth Sero Survey Finds Over 90% Have Antibodies, Here’s What it Means

The results of the sixth sero survey in Delhi are out, revealing that more than 90 per cent of those covered in the national capital have developed antibodies against coronavirus. This means that Delhi is unlikely to witness a Covid-19 wave as destructive as the second wave in April and May until a new severe variant emerges, a government official said. The sample collection under the sixth sero-survey started on September 24. >READ MORE

>Maharashtra Witnesses 5-year High in Chikungunya Cases, Over 2,000 People Infected Till October

With 2,006 cases of chikungunya between January and October this year, Maharashtra has reported a five-year high in the infection. While the Satara district reported 73 cases, Kolhapur, Beed and Amravati reported 148, 38 and 29 cases, respectively. The confirmed 2,000-plus cases this year are the highest since 2017, when 1,438 cases were reported, the Times of India said in an article. >READ MORE

Advertisement

>Covaxin: List of Countries That Approved Entry of Indians Jabbed With Bharat Biotech’s Vaccine

Covaxin, India’s first indigenous vaccine against Covid-19 infection, was touted to play an important role in the country’s massive vaccination drive. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has still not approved the vaccine for global use and sought “additional clarifications" from the Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech for a final “risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine on November 3. With this, many wanting to travel abroad from India might have to wait longer. >READ MORE

>Sabyasachi’s New Campaign Faces Flak For Featuring Mangalsutra as ‘Fashion Jewellery’

Luxury label Sabyasachi’s recent advertisement has come under fire on Twitter by Netizens for ‘misappropriating’ a mangal sutra. The luxury label has recently launched an Intimate Fine Jewellery collection featuring ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra,’ and shared images of the new line on its official Instagram handle. >READ MORE

>Munawar Faruqui Cancels Mumbai Shows Amid Bajrang Dal Threats: ‘Audience Safety First’

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was expected to stage shows in Mumbai on October 29, 30 and 31 has cancelled the shows citing ‘safety of audience’. Faruqui put out a message on his Instagram handle where he wrote, “Upcoming Mumbai shows 29, 30, 31st Oct 2021 are cancelled. The safety of the audience is what matters most to me. I don’t want my audience to go through what I am experiencing." >READ MORE

Advertisement

>NCB ‘Witness’ in Viral Selfie With Aryan Khan Arrested in Pune in 2018 Fraud Case

An “independent witness" of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Aryan Khan case, whose selfie with the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan went viral, was arrested in Pune on Thursday in connection with a cheating case dating back to 2018, days after he claimed there was threat to his life and he would surrender to the police. >READ MORE

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.