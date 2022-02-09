News 18 Afternoon Digest: Massive Pro-hijab Rally in Karnataka's Kalburgi as Govt 'Refuses to Compromise on Ban'; Kerala Trekker Trapped on Mountain Rescued in Mega Army Op

>Massive Pro-hijab Rally in Karnataka’s Kalburgi as Govt ‘Refuses to Compromise on Ban’, Says Will Probe PFI Links

A massive protest march, led by Muslim women of several organisations, was taken out in Karnataka’s Kalburgi on Wednesday demanding Hijab be allowed in the state’s educational institutes as the government reiterated its position of “no-compromise" on its circular to ban headscarves in public schools and colleges. In the backdrop of incidents of violence reported due to the hijab row, state Education Minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday told CNN-NEWS18 that the “government will hold its ground and not compromise" and also investigate the “role of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the protests". >READ MORE

>How the Demolition of a Church in Delhi Intensified TMC Versus AAP Battle in South Goa’s Benaulim

Little Flower Church in Delhi, which comes under the Archdiocese of Faridabad, was demolished in July last year. But seven months on, the matter has taken centre stage in Goa politics with the upcoming assembly elections, particularly in Benaulim constituency. In the South Goa constituency, NCP MLA Churchill Alemao, who recently jumped ship to the TMC, is pitted against AAP’s Captain Venzy Viegas. But you’d ask, what is the connection between the demolition of a church in Delhi and Benaulim in Goa? >READ MORE

>Liquor: Big Discounts, Wine in Supermarkets, Price Drop, New Rules in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai

Excise duty from alcohol sale is one thing all states impose, and can enjoy the revenue from the same. States from time to time change these policies to up the sales of alcohol and thereby get better revenues from these sales. Recently, a few states have changed their liquor policy to benefit tipplers, and in turn increase their revenues. This includes Delhi, where alcohol has become hugely cheaper after implementation of a new rule to privatise all liquor vendors and allowing them to offer discounts on the maximum retail price. >READ MORE

>Without Food & Water for 2 Days, Kerala Trekker Trapped on Mountain Rescued in Mega Army Op

Kerala trekker R Babu, who is trapped without food and water in a hill cleft in Malampuzha village in state’s Palakkad district since two days, was finally rescued by a team of Army personnel after mega operation. The 23-year-old youth along with the rescue team posed after he was pulled out of the mountain face safely. The Army officers said that they crawled four hours to reach the trekker, who was then given food and water. >READ MORE

>DA Hike 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get a Hike. How to Calculate

The government is likely to bring in some more good news for central government employees. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per media reports, is likely to announce a hike in the fitment factor for central government employees in the coming days. This will in turn increase their salary. According to a report by Zee News, the government is mulling a hike on the fitment factor for its employees. This hike, as mentioned above, will increase the minimum wages of a government employee. >READ MORE

>Vivo T1 5G Launched In India As Slimmest 5G Phone Under Rs 20,000: Prices, Specifications And More

Smartphone maker Vivo has launched its latest 5G offering, the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 5G comes as sub-Rs 20,000 5G offering from Vivo and has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a high refresh rate display, and more features. The Vivo T1 5G was launched during a virtual event from the smartphone maker that was streamed on Vivo’s official YouTube channel. Vivo is marketing the T1 5G as a “Turbo performer" and has said that the smartphone is the slimmest 5G smartphone in this segment at 8.25mm thickness. >READ MORE

