News 18 Afternoon Digest: Puducherry Makes Jab Compulsory as Omicron Triggers Alert; Footballers Walk Into Stadium Holding Homeless Puppies To Promote Adoption

>Puducherry Makes Jab Compulsory as Omicron Triggers Alert. Should Rest of India Now Follow Suit? | EXPLAINED

As Omicron concerns are mounting globally, states are intensifying steps to contain the spread of the heavily mutated virus. The territorial government of Puducherry on Sunday has announced that the Covid-19 vaccination is compulsory in the UT with immediate effect. This comes after the government ramped up inoculation drives across the country, to restrict contagion and help the pandemic-wreaked economy. >READ MORE

>Deja Vu? Year After Diamond Princess Cruise Became ‘Chaotic’ Covid Cluster, 10 Test Positive on Ship Approaching New Orleans

Advertisement

Ten people aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday night. The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. More than 3,200 people are on board the ship, officials said. >READ MORE

>Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi Received Gifts Worth Crores from Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case. According to the chargesheet, as per reports, Sukesh revealed during the interrogation by authorities that he had gifted items worth several crores to Jacqueline. He also claimed to have gifted Nora Fatehi a luxury car. >READ MORE

>Footballers Walk Into Stadium Holding Homeless Puppies To Promote Adoption

Advertisement

One of the most popular football clubs in Russia, Zenit St. Petersburg is known for reaching out to its fanbase with social endeavours. The club has been running a campaign to support the local shelter ‘Friend’, which accommodates a large number of homeless dogs. This Friday when they were playing at home, Zenit players made a noble gesture as a part of their attempt to get little animals adopted from local shelters. >READ MORE

>Bomb Squad Summoned After Patient in UK Arrives with Artillery Shell Stuck in Rectum

Advertisement

An unusual incident happened at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital’s emergency department in the United Kingdom when a patient arrived with an artillery shell stuck inside his bottom. According to a report by The Sun, the hospital staff were afraid that the ammunition might go off and immediately called the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. The bomb squad then confirmed that the artillery shell was not live and did not pose a danger. >READ MORE

>Don’t Cancel Travel Plans Yet: As Omicron Threatens to Play Truant, Experts Say These Factors Are Key

Advertisement

fter the emergence of a new Covid variant ‘Omicron’ which has initiated travel restrictions across the globe including India, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday urged tourists not to cancel their vacation plans due to fears of a third coronavirus wave, instead urging them to focus on following precautionary protocols and getting vaccinated. >READ MORE

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.