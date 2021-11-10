News 18 Day Break: Sidhu Wins the Battle But Channi Knows the Real War Lies Ahead; 96 Nations to Recognise Indian Jab Certificates

>Punjab Congress Conflict: Sidhu Wins the Battle But Channi Knows the Real War Lies Ahead

Forty-eight hours was all it took to illustrate the point that the Congress at the Centre and in Punjab cannot ignore Navjot Singh Sidhu’s demands. It all began with the resignation of the advocate general (AG) for “personal reasons". While touted as a big win for Sidhu, the resignation was not accepted by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Rohit Sharma to Lead India in T20Is vs New Zealand, Virat Kohli Rested; Maiden Call-up for Venkatesh Iyer

The BCCI, on Tuesday, announced the 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma has been named the new T20I captain of India and his opening partner KL Rahul will play the role of his deputy. Virat Kohli, who relinquished his T20I captaincy, has been rested for the three-match series.

AAP vs BJP in Delhi, Nod by UP, Maha: Why Chhath Matters & What Purvanchalis Mean for Political Parties

Ahead of Chhat puja on Wednesday, several states have issued guidelines and made provisions for the festival. The four-day Chhath Puja, which began on Monday, will conclude on November 11 with the devotees offering ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun and breaking their fast. In Delhi, the state government has made provisions for 800 ghats for people to celebrate Chhath Puja. However, the ruling AAP and the BJP leaders have been involved in a war of words over the festival for the last several days.

96 Nations to Recognise Indian Jab Certificates. Can You Now Fly to All These Countries? Details Here

In a move that is bound to bring relief to those looking to travel abroad, 96 countries have agreed to mutually recognise vaccine certificates of fully vaccinated travellers with India. The move is expected to ease travel for those vaccinated with Indian manufactured vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. For those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can be downloaded from the CoWIN portal, the Health Ministry said.

Shah Rukh Khan to Play Double Role, Nayanthara an Investigating Cop in Atlee's Film: Report

South actress Nayanthara was roped in to play the female lead in Atlee’s next directorial, starring Shah Rukh Khan. While there were reports about the actress quitting the film due to delays post the Aryan Khan drugs case, it seems she is still very much a part of the project. “Nayanthara is still very much a part of the film. She has not quit," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

