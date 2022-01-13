News 18 Evening Digest: Amid Covid-19 Surge, Maharashtra Imposes Curbs at Hill Stations, Kylie Jenner Becomes First Woman To Reach 300 Million Instagram Followers

Gaganyaan Giant Leap for India, its Long-term, Sustainable Vision My Mission, Says New ISRO Chief

Dr S Somanath’s mission as the new chairperson of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is to create a space enterprise for India, where all stakeholders can band together and expand the space programme at a larger scale to align with the Centre’s vision. READ MORE

Amid Covid-19 Surge, Maharashtra Imposes Curbs at These Hill Stations, Tourist Spots; Check Here

After the Maharashtra health department expressed concern over an expected spike in hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients in the next few weeks, the administration on Thursday imposed several curbs at hill stations near Mumbai. The local authorities also shut down a number of popular places, including the tiger reserves and national parks, the Hindustan Times reported. READ MORE

Dileep And His Brother’s Aluva Houses Raided By Kerala Crime Branch After New FIR In Sexual Assault Case

A team of Kerala Crime Branch raided Dileep’s Aluva house, Padmasarovaram, on Thursday. The raid took place just a few days after a new FIR was filed against the Malayalee actor in the 2017 sexual assault case. The actor has been accused of conspiring to kill the officer investigating the case. READ MORE

Kylie Jenner Becomes The First Woman To Reach 300 Million Instagram Followers

Kylie Jenner has broken yet another Instagram record, establishing herself as the undisputed Instagram queen. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, has become the first woman in the world to have 300 million Instagram followers. She is only the second person, after soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo (388 million), to reach such a high follower count. With 460 million followers, Instagram’s official account is the most followed on the platform. READ MORE

Novak Djokovic in Trouble as Spanish Authorities Investigate His Travel to Third Country

Along with the visa issues plaguing Novak Djokovic in Australia, where he still faces the risk of deportation, the tennis’ world number one player has acknowledged to attending events in Belgrade while sick with COVID. Furthermore, there are worries that he may also have violated Spain’s emergency travel laws when he visited Marbella last month. READ MORE

Bengaluru Housing Societies With Over 3 Covid Cases to be Declared Containment Zones; Check Rules

Karnataka government on Thursday announced residential complex in Bengaluru will be declared as ‘containment zone’ for a minimum of seven days in case of reports of more than three Covid-19 cases in apartments as part of fresh guidelines to curb the spread of infections. All residents will be tested, detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be carried, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in an advisory to housing societies/apartment complexes. READ MORE

