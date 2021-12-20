News 18 Evening Digest: Army Chief Gen Naravane Calls for Global Cooperation; ICMR Designs Kit for Omicron Detection and Other Stories

>Army Chief Gen Naravane Calls for Global Cooperation to Handle Any Pandemic-like Situation

Army chief General M M Naravane on Monday said the outbreak of COVID-19 has taught everyone many lessons, and highlighted the importance of global and regional cooperation while tackling any pandemic-like situation. >READ MORE

>ICMR Designs Kit for Omicron Detection; Invites EOI from Manufacturers for Its Commercialisation

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has designed a diagnostic kit for detection of Omicron variant of the coronavirus and has invited Expression of Interest from in vitro diagnostics (IVD) kit manufacturers for undertaking transfer of technology for its development and commercialisation. >READ MORE

>Sukesh Chandrasekhar Wanted to Make Rs 500 Crore Superhero Film With Jacqueline Fernandez?

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is continuing to make headlines with respect to conman Sukhesh Chandrasekhar’s case as new details are coming in every day. A recent report by IndiaToday.in suggests that Sukesh, apart from gifting her luxurious items, also promised to produce a series of films featuring Jacqueline. A source told the publication that the conman allegedly told the actress that he would produce a Rs 500 crore three-part woman superhero project featuring her. >READ MORE

>S Sreesanth Set to Make His Debut in Tamil Cinema, To Act With Sunny Leone Too

SSreesanth is all set to make his debut in Tamil films with a periodic romantic comedy. The former Indian cricketer will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. >READ MORE

>Kolkata Shivers as Mercury Dips, Darjeeling Coldest at 3.5 Degree Celsius

Kolkata shivered on Monday as the mercury plummeted to 11.2 degrees Celsius, while Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature in West Bengal at 3.5 degrees Celsius. The weather office said that low day and night temperatures will continue for another couple of days in Kolkata, following which there will be a slight thaw.> READ MORE

>‘If Police Take Money, It Gets the Job Done’: UP Cop’s Controversial Lesson to Students Gets Viral

Avideo of a cop in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral after he admitted to police taking bribe and getting the work done. The video is reportedly from Unnao district while the policeman was interacting with the students during the Police ki Pathshala programme.> READ MORE

