News 18 Evening Digest: Capt Amarinder Singh to Contest from Patiala Urban; Shraddha Kapoor Turns Bridesmaid and Other Stories

>Shraddha Kapoor Turns Bridesmaid, Officiates Makeup Artist’s Wedding in Lavender Gown, See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor proved that she has a heart of gold by doing something unique for her best friend and makeup artist Shraddha Naik. The actress not only turned up as a bridesmaid at the wedding, she also officiated the ceremony for her makeup artiste, proving that her bond with Shraddha is really a special one. >READ MORE

>ICC Awards: England’s Tammy Beaumont Named Women’s T20I Cricketer of 2021

England wicket-keeper-batter Tammy Beaumont has been named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, 2021. Tammy Beaumont was England’s highest run-getter in the year in T20Is, and third-highest overall in the world. >READ MORE

>Vicky Kaushal Shares Video of Him Playing Cricket on Set Again, This Time with a Sassy Punchline

Vicky Kaushal has been taking time out on the sets of his upcoming film in Indore to brush up on his cricketing skills. The actor has been sharing pictures and videos with fans on Instagram, showing that if not an actor, he would surely make a decent cricketer. The actor has been filming a movie with Sara Ali Khan in the city for a while now. While his earlier video showed him playing cricket on the grounds, Sunday’s video seemed to be taken on the rooftop of a building with a cricket pitch, nets etc. >READ MORE

>PV Sindhu Beats Malvika Bansod to Win Women’s Singles Title at Syed Modi International

PV Sindhu won her first title of the year as she defeated compatriot Malvika Bansod in the women’s singles final at Syed Modi International Championships on Sunday. Sindhu was the heavy favourite coming into the final and unsurprisingly, she registered an easy 21-13, 21-16 win to take the title in just 35 minutes. >READ MORE

>BJP and TMC Clash Near Kolkata as Stones Hurled at MP Arjun Singh

Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Bhatpara near Kolkata on Sunday as stones were allegedly hurled at Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh when he was attending a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, police said. Two cars, including a police vehicle, were vandalised in the clashes in the hotbed of political unrest in North 24 Parganas district, they said. >READ MORE

>‘They Are Most Welcome’: Kejriwal Says ED Planning to Arrest Satyendar Jain Ahead of Punjab Polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he has been informed by sources that the Enforcement Department (ED) may arrest his cabinet minister Satyendar Jain just before assembly elections in Punjab. However, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers do not fear these agencies as they have done nothing wrong. >READ MORE

>Punjab Polls: Capt Amarinder Singh to Contest from Patiala Urban, Releases List of 22 Candidates

Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) candidates from 22 constituencies for the February 20 polls, with a clear focus on winnability while ensuring due representation across regions and various sections of society. >READ MORE

