News 18 Evening Digest: Centre Says All International Arrivals to Undergo 7-day Mandatory Home Quarantine and Other Stories

>Kerala Woman Steals Baby from Hospital in a Bid to Win Back Boyfriend, Caught in Less Than 2 Hours

A newborn was kidnapped from Kerala’s Kottayam Medical College on Thursday, allegedly by a 33-year-old woman who wanted to win back her boyfriend. >READ MORE

>Shane Warne Recalls How Salim Malik Offered Him a Bribe of USD 276,000

Former Australia great Shane Warne revealed how he was offered a bribe worth $276,000 to bowl poorly in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi back in 1994. One of the finest of his times, Warne helped Australia put the hosts on the mat as they needed just seven more wicket to wrap up the game. Warne, who had an illustrious career spanning over 145 Tests, revealed he met the opposition skipper Salim Malik in his room where an offer was made. >READ MORE

>Student Invents Newton’s 4th Law to Hilariously Explain How Covid-19 Affects Studies

Advertisement

With rising Covid-19 cases led by the new Omicron variant, schools are closed in more than a dozen states in India. And students of all groups have again shifted to the online mode of education. Amid the situation, if you were asked what the connection between Covid-era and Newton’s fourth law was, what would be your answer?. A page from a child’s copy which has Newton’s fourth law explained in Covid-19 terms is cracking up people on Twitter and going viral. >READ MORE

>Julia Fox Confirms Date Night With Kanye West, Calls it ‘A Real Cinderella Moment’

Days after Julia Fox and Kanye West were spotted on multiple dates, the Italian-American actress opened up about their budding romance and her ‘Cinderella moment’ with the rapper. While detailing her relationship with Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband in Interview magazine, she revealed that she met the rapper-singer in Miami on New Year’s Eve and had an “instant connection" with him. >READ MORE

>Covid-19 Scare in Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Along With Other Housemates to Undergo RT PCR Tests?

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is nearing the end of its season. The coronavirus scare, on the other hand, has hit the controversial reality show weeks earlier. Before entering the Bigg Boss house in seasons 14 and 15, contestants had to stay in quarantine and be tested for Covid-19. >READ MORE

>Covid-19 Scare: Centre Says All International Arrivals to Undergo 7-day Mandatory Home Quarantine

The travellers are also required to submit an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to the Ministry of Civil Aviation through concerned airlines before the scheduled travel for agreeing to undergo home/institutional quarantine/self-health monitoring. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.