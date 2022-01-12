News 18 Evening Digest: Coronavirus Becomes 90% Less Infectious Within 20 Minutes of Being Airborne and Other Stories

>Coronavirus Becomes 90% Less Infectious Within 20 Minutes of Being Airborne, Reveals UK Study

A groundbreaking new study that attempts to find how the deadly coronavirus survives in exhaled air has revealed that the virus becomes 90 per cent less infectious within 20 minutes of becoming airborne therefore losing most of its ability to infect after the first five minutes. >READ MORE

>UP Board Exams likely to be held from March 24: Reports

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on January 8, announced that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be conducted from February 10 to March 7. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases the students and parents were in uncertainty over the Class 10 and 12 Uttar Pradesh board examinations. >READ MORE

>BCCI Will Aim to Conduct IPL 2022 in India: Rajeev Shukla

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has stated that the cricket board will make every effort to ensure that the next edition of IPL takes place in India. The prospect of hosting the IPL 2022 overseas is being explored, but the BCCI is aiming to host the event in India amid the Covid-19 pandemic. >READ MORE

>Rubina Dilaik Tested Positive For Covid-19 Again? She Says ‘Third Wave Crushed’ Her Health

Rubina Dilaik shared a cryptic post on Instagram hinting that she was tested positive for Covid-19 again. The actor took to the social media platform on Wednesday and shared pictures from a recent photoshoot and said that the third wave of Covid-19 ‘crushed’ her health again. However, she assured fans that she has recovered.> READ MORE

>Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: Yogi Adityanath Likely to Contest from Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to contest the February-March Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from the Ayodhya constituency. The decision, sources said, came after high-level meetings of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s state election committee and core group in the national capital. >READ MORE

>MP: Pregnant Woman Among 5 Covid-19 Positive Passengers Stopped from Boarding Dubai-bound Flight

A 37-year-old pregnant woman and four other passengers tested positive for coronavirus at the Indore airport on Wednesday following which they were prevented from boarding the Air India’s Dubai-bound flight, an official said. >READ MORE

