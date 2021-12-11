News 18 Evening Digest: England Fined Hundred Percent Match Fees for Slow Over Rate; Sonakshi Sinha Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on his Birthday and Other Stories

>‘There’s No Transparency At All’-Childhood Coach Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Sacking as ODI Skipper

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has reacted to his ward’s sacking as India’s ODI captain for the first time the news broke. And, he seemed utterly disappointed with the justification given by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. >READ MORE

>‘WhattaGuy’: Sonakshi Sinha Wishes Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on his Birthday

Is Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha in love? More importantly, has she made her relationship public? Well, a recent post on her Instagram account has made her fans and people in general believe that the actor might be in love with Zaheer Iqbal, who starred in Notebook. >READ MORE

>Ashes 2021-22: England Fined Hundred Percent Match Fees for Slow Over Rate

England have been fined their entire match fees and docked five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow rate of overs during their nine-wicket defeat by Australia in the first Ashes test, cricket’s world governing body said on Saturday. >READ MORE

>Indian-origin Student Found Guilty of Stalking Expelled from UK University

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student found guilty of stalking by a UK court has been handed a suspended sentence and is to leave for Hong Kong after his university expelled him. >READ MORE

>IAF Helicopter Crash: Mortal Remains of Jawan Rana Pratap Arrive in Bhubaneswar; CM Pays Tribute

A special Indian Air Force aircraft carrying the mortal remains of Odia jawan Rana Pratap Das arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to Das following a Guard of Honour. Members of State Cabinet, Ministers, Police DG Abhay and noted dignitaries along with armed forces personnel paid their homage to the departed soul. >READ MORE

>Indian Railways to Carry Out Jumbo, Mega Blocks in Mumbai on Sunday, December 12: Check Local Train Routes, Timings

The Mumbai suburban section of the Western Railway (WR) and Central Railway (CR) will carry out jumbo and mega block, respectively, to maintain the infrastructure and carry out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, December 12. The WR will hold five hours jumbo block on Up and Down Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central local stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. >READ MORE

