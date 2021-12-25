News18 Evening Digest: Harbhajan Singh Mulls Over Innings as Politician and Other Top Stories

>BJP Leaders Rule Out Leadership Change in Karnataka, See Conspiracy Behind the Rumours

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP’s Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel ruled out leadership change in the State, saying Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would continue till the next election in 2023. “Bommai is going to be the Chief Minister till the next election, which is 2023. There is no leadership change," Kateel told reporters in Bengaluru. >READ MORE

>‘Will Serve Punjab…’: Harbhajan Singh Mulls Over Innings as Politician, But Says ‘No Decision Yet’

After he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh set tongues wagging when he said he was not averse to joining politics but had not made a final decision yet. He further said he wanted to serve Punjab, but did not know if it would be through politics or “something else". >READ MORE

>J&K: Four Militants Killed in 2 Encounters with Security Forces in Shopian, Pulwama

Four militants were killed in two encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. While two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were gunned down in Shopian, two unidentified ultras were killed in Pulwama. >READ MORE

>‘Wheels of Justice Collapsed’: Mehbooba Mufti After 1 Convict in Kathua Rape Case Gets Bail

The wheels of justice have “completely collapsed", said PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday after one of the convicts in the 2018 Kathua rape case was granted bail by a court in Punjab. On December 21, the Punjab and Haryana High Court suspended the remaining sentence and jail term of dismissed police sub-inspector Anand Dutta and ordered that he be released upon furnishing surety bonds.> READ MORE

>Ankita Lokhande Dresses Up as the Perfect Marathi Bride for Post-Wedding Ceremony With Vicky Jain

Popular television actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14. The Pavitra Rishta actress’ love-filled wedding photos and videos were all over the internet, giving couple goals to her fans and followers. Now, as the new bride received a Maharashtrian style welcome from her in-laws, she shared photos of her dressed as a traditional Marathi bride and we can’t take her eyes off her. >READ MORE

>India vs South Africa 2021-22: Ajinkya Rahane is Under Immense Pressure, Says Mumbai Teammate

Although Ajinkya Rahane has come under pressure for his poor run of form, he is backed by former India pacer Zaheer Khan who has also seen him up and close while playing for Mumbai. Zaheer said Rahane is just one good inning away from hitting prime form. The Mumbai batter is going through some bad form accounting for just 411 runs in 12 Tests this year at an average of 19.57. Moreover, Shreyas Iyer’s superb form has only made matters worse for Rahane who might have lost his place in the eleven had Rohit Sharma not lost out due to an injury. >READ MORE

