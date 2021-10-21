News 18 Evening Digest: IAF Mirage 2000 Aircraft Crashes in Bhind, Pilot Ejects Safely; Dearness Allowance Hiked by 3% in Govt's Diwali Bonanza

>Madhya Pradesh: IAF Mirage 2000 Aircraft Crashes in Bhind, Pilot Ejects Safely

An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed into a field in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh after catching fire, on Thursday. The pilot ejected safely and was found in an injured state some distance away from the crash site and was rushed to hospital, police said. According to police, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abhilash, is safe. Bhind superintendent of police Manoj Singh rushed to the spot on receiving information about the crash. >READ MORE

>Rasgulla Chaat’ With Imli Chutney is the Desi Bizarre Combo That Shouldn’t Exist

Advertisement

The latest trend of bizarre foods has rocked our world in all the wrong ways. Every other week a new weird dish pops up on social media that leaves us nauseous, to say the least. After ‘Chocolate Biriyani’ and ‘Butter Chicken Golgappa’, these people have ruined our beloved Rasgulla. And we’re just putting this out there - this combination may be the absolute worst one. The soft cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup have been destroyed and made into a chaat. >READ MORE

>Covovax Jab for Kids Aged 2-3 Yrs Likely to be Approved by February 2022: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said his company has spent over Rs 10,000 crore on the production and distribution of Covishield vaccine and added that handling public scrutiny and accountability was one of the biggest challenges for him. He also said Covovax, another Covid-19 vaccine being manufactured by his company, was chosen for multiple reasons for children and is likely to be approved by February next year. >READ MORE

>100 Heritage Monuments to be Lit in Colours of Indian Flag to Mark 100 Cr Covid Vaccination Feat

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colours of the national flag to mark the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone achieved by the country, officials said on Thursday. Seventeen UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun Tomb, Tughlaqabad Fort, Purana Qila, Fatehpur Sikri Agra, Ramappa Temple, Hampi, Dholavira (Gujarat), ancient Leh Palace are among the 100 monuments which will be illuminated in tricolour, the officials said. >READ MORE

>Director Shankar’s Son-in-Law Booked For Sexually Harassing Minor Girl

Advertisement

Rohit Damodaran, son-in-law of renowned Tamil film director Shankar, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl. Rohit is among the five people who have been booked in this case. Known for being a director of blockbuster films Enthiran, Anniyan, Gentleman and Jeans among others, Shankar is currently filming Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Rohit, the captain of a cricket club, is married to Shankar’s eldest daughter Aishwarya.> READ MORE

>Flash Flood Deaths in India and Nepal Cross 150

Advertisement

More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal, officials said on Thursday, as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure. The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially badly hit, with 48 confirmed deaths, SA Murugesan, secretary of the state’s disaster management department told Reuters. >READ MORE

>Dearness Allowance Hiked by 3% in Govt’s Diwali Bonanza for Over 47 Lakh Central Employees

Advertisement

Dearness Allowance was on Thursday hiked by 3% with effect from July 1, 2021, in a move that will benefit over 47 lakh central government employees. The increase of 3 per cent is over the existing rate of 28 per cent of the basic pay/pension. The move will cost the exchequer Rs 9,488.70 crore per annum. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.