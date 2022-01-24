News 18 Evening Digest: India's Covid Cases to Dip by Feb 15; Google to Open New Office in Pune and Other Stories

>Krushna Abhishek Calls Govinda His ‘Hero No 1’, Says He is Like the Actor’s ‘Own Son’

In the last couple of years, Bollywood superstar Govinda and his comedian-actor nephew Krushna Abhishek have made the headlines several times for their family feud. For the unversed, Govinda got upset with Krushna over a comment that the latter made on his show a couple of years back. In an old interview, Govinda had slammed his nephew for “making money by insulting others on television." Following that, several statements were made by Govinda and Krushna’s respective spouses Sunita and Kashmera that kept the feud alive. >READ MORE

>South Africa’s Marais Erasmus Adjudged as ICC Umpire of the Year For 2021

South Africa’s Marais Erasmus on Monday has been adjudged as the ICC Umpire of the Year for 2021. It is the third time Erasmus is winning the David Shepherd Trophy after winning it previously in 2016 and 2017. >READ MORE

>Pope Francis Gives Football Megastar Lionel Messi Signed Shirt

Football superstar Lionel Messi has bagged himself a shirt signed by fellow Argentine football fanatic Pope Francis, the Vatican’s sports association said Monday. >READ MORE

>Punjab Polls: Kejriwal Trying to Fake Perception, Says Sidhu, Dismisses AAP’s ‘CM Face’ Drive as Scam

After calling Arvind Kejriwal a “migratory bird" who visits different states to lure people with “fake" promises, only to return to the national capital, the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday launched a fresh attack on the Delhi chief minister. >READ MORE

>Anti-CAA Protest: Delhi Court Frames Sedition Charge Against Sharjeel Imam

ADelhi court on Monday framed charges under sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made by him during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019. Charges are being framed under sections 124 (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of Indian Penal Code, and Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of UAPA, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat ordered. >READ MORE

>Google to Open New Office in Pune, Plans on Expanding Cloud Technologies

Google on Monday announced plans to open a new office in Pune this year, that will hire professionals for building advanced enterprise cloud technologies. Expected to open in the second half this year, the facility will hire people for Cloud product engineering, technical support and global delivery centre organisations. >READ MORE

>India’s Covid Cases to Dip by Feb 15, Vaccines Reduced 3rd Wave Impact: Govt Sources

Covid-19 cases in the country are likely to decline in the country by February 15 while the infections have already started reducing in some states and metro cities, government sources said on Monday. READ MORE

>Israeli PM Bennett Likely to Visit India as Two Nations Celebrate 30 Years of Diplomatic Ties: Envoy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other senior officials are likely to visit India this year as the two countries celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations, Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said on Monday. In a Webinar held for the virtual launch of a special logo to set in motion the year-long celebrations to commemorate the occasion, Gilon said he feels very lucky to be Israel’s Ambassador in India when “relations are exceptional" and “beyond regular", one of “partnership between ancient civilisations". >READ MORE

