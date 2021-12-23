News 18 Evening Digest: MHA Seeks Report from Punjab Govt in Ludhiana Court Blast; Telangana Village Goes Into Partial Lockdown and Other Stories

>Exclusive | Ludhiana Court Blast: Punjab Govt Has Been Ignoring Alerts and SOPs, Say Intel Sources

The Punjab government has been ignoring alerts and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on countering terror and extremist activities in the state, intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday, even as at least two people were reported killed and others injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Ludhiana court complex. >READ MORE

>Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: MHA Seeks Report from Punjab Govt; CM Says ‘All Angles Will be Probed’

One dead and five others were injured in a suspected IED blast in the Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. The blast reportedly took place around 12:22 pm in the washroom on the third floor when the district court was functioning. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “Very soon the truth will be revealed. Somebody trying to get himself saved is doing this.> READ MORE

>India vs South Africa 2021-22: Ex-Protea Pacer Backs Team Due to Home Advantage

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini believes that the hosts’ players know the pitches very well, which gives them the edge over India. He added that South Africa has a settled bowling unit which can put the Indian batters under pressure. The three-match Test series between India and South Africa begins on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. >READ MORE

>Pune Resident Accuses Shatrughan Sinha, Family of Land Forgery, Files Complaint With ED

A Pune resident has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, his wife Poonam Sinha and their son, accusing them of false ownership of one hectare of land. The complaint against the Sinha family states that the ownership of the land was falsely represented. >READ MORE

>Indian-origin Couple Convicted for Covid Loan Scheme Fraud in UK

An Indian-origin former politician and his wife have been convicted of fraud by false representation after they were found guilty of falsifying information to acquire a COVID-19 support loan offered by the UK government. >READ MORE

>Telangana Village Goes Into Partial Lockdown After Gulf Returnee Tests Positive for Omicron

The patient is under institutional quarantine and his wife and mother, who have also tested positive for coronavirus, are in home isolation. Their samples have been sent to Hyderabad for genome sequencing to check if they are infected with omicron.> READ MORE

