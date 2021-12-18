News 18 Evening Digest: MP Minister Cleans School Toilet; Delhi Converts 4 Pvt Hospitals Into Omicron Treatment Facilities and Other Stories

>MP Energy Minister Cleans School Toilet After Student Complains of Filthy

In an attempt to set an example of public hygiene, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, on Friday, cleaned the toilet in a government school in Gwalior. Tomar decided to take matters into his own hands after a girl student complained about the dirty toilets on the campus. >READ MORE

>Delhi Converts These 4 Private Hospitals Into Dedicated Omicron Treatment Facilities as Cases Rise

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into facilities for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases. The move comes after the national capital reported 12 more cases of the new Covid variant, taking their number to 22. >READ MORE

>‘I Thank Murali Anna’: Ravichandran Ashwin Responds to Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 Test Wickets Remark

Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for being Test cricket’s most prolific bowler having taken a whopping 800 wickets during his storied career. The offspinner played 133 Tests, finished with an average of 22.72 and took 67 five-wicket hauls - the most in the format’s history. >READ MORE

>Trump Supporter Gets 5 Years in Prison for Assaulting Cops in US Capitol Attack

A Donald Trump supporter was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the attack on the US Capitol, the harshest punishment yet handed down in the investigation into the January 6 violence. >READ MORE

>Pakistan: 12 Killed, 13 Injured After Massive Gas Explosion in Sewage System in Karachi

At least 12 people were killed and several more injured Saturday by a gas blast in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said. The explosion went off in a bank building in the Sher Shah area and social media and TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area. >READ MORE

>49-year-old Italian Man Caught with One Million Child Pornography Files

Italian police Saturday arrested a 49-year-old man caught in possession of over one million photographs and videos depicting children in sexual acts with adults. The man, a musician in the coastal city of Ancona in Italy’s Marche region, had been collecting the images for some 20 years, police said in a statement. >READ MORE

