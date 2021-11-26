News 18 Evening Digest: New Covid Variant May Bypass Existing Immunity Acquired Through Vaccine; Harbhajan Singh Sells his Flat in Mumbai’s Andheri For Rs 17.5 Crore and Other Stories

>Coronavirus LIVE Updates: New Covid Variant May Bypass Existing Immunity Acquired Through Vaccine, Says AIIMS Doctor

France suspends all flights coming from southern Africa for 48 hours, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told journalists on Friday, in reaction to a new coronavirus variant detected in some African countries. India, UK, Germany, Italy etc. >READ MORE

>Harbhajan Singh Sells his Flat in Mumbai’s Andheri For Rs 17.5 Crore

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has sold his apartment in Mumbai for a sum of Rs 17.58 crore, reported Hindustan Times while citing documents accessed by real-estate firm Zapkey. JBC International LLP has bought the luxury property by paying a stamp duty of Rs 87.9 lakh. >READ MORE

>Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Yashika Aannand Makes First Appearance Post Accident, Remembers Late Friend

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame and actress Yashika Aannand who met with an accident earlier this year made her first public appearance recently. She was seen attending the inauguration of a new shop in Chennai. The actress is still recovering from the accident. >READ MORE

>Viral Exam Question That Lets Kids Write on Topic of Choice Has the Internet Divided

Question papers are sometimes filled with surprises. In the sense that there are topics that you pick from the syllabus, thinking they are more important than others, but the analysis gets trumped by the question paper. >READ MORE

>Sensex Plummets Over 800 Points in Early Trade Amid Fear of New COVID Variant

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 800 points in early trade on Friday, on heavy across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows. The 30-share index was trading 810.29 points or 1.38 per cent lower at 57,984.80. Similarly, the Nifty plunged 245.15 points or 1.40 per cent to 17,291.10. >READ MORE

>Acclaimed Malayalam Lyricist Bichu Thirumala Dies at 80; Kerala CM Pays Tribute

Advertisement

Hugely popular Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala, who was also a poet of repute and winner of two state awards, breathed his last at a private hospital here in the early hours of Friday, according to his family. The veteran lyricist was 80. He was not keeping well for some time. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.