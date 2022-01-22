News 18 Evening Digest: 62% Parents in Maha Don't Want to Send Kids to School from Jan 24 Due to Covid and Other Stories

>62% Parents in Maharashtra Don’t Want to Send Kids to School from January 24 Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases: Survey

Even as Maharashtra government has decided to reopen physical schools from January 24, a survey of around 5,000 parents in the state shows that 62% parents are not ready to send their children to school amid surge in Covid-19 cases. 67% of the respondents in the survey by community social media platform LocalCircles were men while 33% respondents were women. >READ MORE

>Harbhajan Singh And Geeta Basra Test Positive For COVID-19: ‘The Virus Finally Caught Us’

Advertisement

Despite diligently following all the safety regulations for over two years, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, actress Geeta Basra have tested positive for COVID-19. The couple confirmed the news of their coronavirus diagnosis on their respective social media handles. “Quarantine Mode after being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us," she wrote. >READ MORE

>Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in J&K’s Shopian District

Amilitant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said. Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Kilbal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. >READ MORE

>Japan’s Covid Caseload Crosses 50,000 for First Time as Tokyo Hits Record 10,000 Daily Infections

Tokyo witnessed its fourth record number of daily Covid-19 infections on Saturday, breaking above 10,000, while Japan’s exceeded 50,000 for the first time as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. The capital had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said a day after it reinstated curbs on mobility and business activity through February 13. >READ MORE

Advertisement

>Night Curfew in 17 More Gujarat Towns With High Covid-19 Positivity Rate; Check Full List Here

The Gujarat government announced a night curfew for 17 more towns with a high positivity rate, extending the curbs in eight metros and two cities till January 29 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 till January 29, a government release stated on Friday. >READ MORE

Advertisement

>Case filed Against Telugu Actor Ravi Teja’s Mother Bhupathi Rajyalakshmi

Advertisement

Telugu star Ravi Teja and his family have once again embroiled in yet another controversy. Reportedly, a case has been have registered against Ravi Teja’s mother Bhupathi Rajyalakshmi and a man named Sanjay by police for demolition of government property in Ramavaram area under Jaggampeta Mandal of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. >READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.