News 18 evening Digest: No Trips for Afghan Women Unless Escorted by Male Relative, Say Taliban and Other Stories

>IND vs SA: Virat Kohli Sets Another Captaincy Record, Surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin

Team India Test captain Virat Kohli achieved a big milestone during the first Test match against South Africa on Sunday at SuperSport Park, Centurion. At the flip of coin, Kohli made the right call as he won the toss and elected to bat first under overcast conditions against a quality South Africa pace attack. >READ MORE

>Salman is Completely Fine, Doctor Has Prescribed Few Meds: Salim Khan on Snake Bite Incident | Exclusive

In a scare on the eve of his birthday (on December 27), Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. Post this incident, he was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and later discharged. The snake was reported to be non-poisonous. The incident happened early on Sunday (December 26) at his sprawling farmhouse in Panvel, which is close to Navi Mumbai in the Raigad district. The farmhouse is located in a green, thickly forested area. >READ MORE

>Nigeria Returnee, Family Test Positive for Covid-19 in Assam

Their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing to find out whether they have been infected by the Omicron strain, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar Sambhaji said. The man had returned from Nigeria’s Lagos more than a week ago, he said. >READ MORE

>PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Sports University in Meerut on January 2

Preparations are underway in Meerut to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2 for laying the foundation stone of a sports university in Salwa village of Sardhana area here, officials said on Thursday. Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh chaired a meeting in which he discussed the necessary arrangements to be made for the event with the police and district officials in attendance. >READ MORE

>J&K: Two Cops Injured as Militants Hurl Grenade at Police Party in Pulwama

Two policemen were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a police party in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. The incident occurred at Pulwama’s Main Chowk, they said. >READ MORE

>No Trips for Afghan Women Unless Escorted by Male Relative: Taliban

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative. The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing Islamic hijabs. >READ MORE

