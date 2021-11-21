News 18 Evening Digest: Rajasthan Cong Leaders and MLAs Meet at State Party Office; Parents Demand Open Mumbai Schools for All Classes and Other Stories

>Ahead of Oath Taking Ceremony, Rajasthan Cong Leaders and MLAs Meet at State Party Office

Rajasthan Congress leaders, including the MLAs who are going to take oath as ministers on Sunday, assembled at party’s state office here for a meeting. From the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office, they will head to the Raj Bhawan for the oath taking ceremony, which will take place at 4 pm. >READ MORE

>India vs New Zealand 2021: ‘There is No Harder Assignment than Playing India at Home’-Ross Taylor

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor believes playing India in their own backyard is one of the toughest challenges for any side but refused to give insights about their plan to tackle premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the upcoming Test series. India and inaugural World Test champions New Zealand will square off in a two-Test series beginning on November 25 in Kanpur. The contest is part of the second WTC cycle. >READ MORE

>Disha Patani Flaunts Toned Abs in New Instagram Selfie, Take a Look

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an avid social media user who keeps updating her feed daily with either her gracious pictures or her workout videos. Recently, she shared a selfie of hers where she flaunted her toned abs. She was seen dressed in a beige crop top paired with black pants as she posed for the camera from inside a life. She could be seen following Covid appropriate protocols by wearing a mask that matched her outfit. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she dropped a flower emoji. >READ MORE

>IIT Madras Confers Degrees to 1,962 Graduating Students During 58th Convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras hosted its 58th convocation on November 20, which saw a total of 1,962 students graduating from the institute this year. As many as 2,425 degrees were awarded to students on the occasion. >READ MORE

Parents Demand Open Mumbai Schools for All Classes, Writes Letter to CM

A section of parents from Mumbai have petitioned the government to reopen physical schools for all classes after a drop in Covid-19 cases in the city. They have also written an open letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the problems students have been facing during online classes and the impact of the pandemic on their children. Over 1,800 individuals have signed the petition. >READ MORE

Work Has to Be Done with Dedication to Maintain People’s Trust in Cong Govt, Says Ashok Gehlot

Congratulating the MLAs who are going to take oath as ministers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that work has to be done with dedication to maintain the trust of the people in the Congress government. >READ MORE

