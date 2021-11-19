News 18 Evening Digest: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan Film Piggybacks on Prequel's Success; Austria to Reimpose Full Covid Lockdown and Other Stories

>Bunty Aur Babli 2 Movie Review: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan Film Piggybacks on Prequel’s Success

Bunty Aur Babli 2 rides on the success of the original film, and doesn’t serve any big surprises or match the entertainment quotient of the first instalment.> READ MORE

>Rescued Afghan Girl Footballers Flown to UK in Flight Funded by Kim Kardashian

A group of young Afghan girl footballers was brought into the United Kingdom after a rescue operation that lasted for months. The story behind this operation was nothing less than a Hollywood movie plot and involved the participation of some of the most unlikely characters. >READ MORE

>DMRC: Rajiv Chowk-Central Sectratriat Section to Be Out of Service for Few Morning Hours on Nov 21

Metro services on Yellow Line’s Rajiv Chowk-Central Secretariat section will be suspended for a few hours in the morning on November 21 due to scheduled track maintenance work, the DMRC officials said on Friday. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. >READ MORE

>Wipro is Hiring Engineering Graduates for Analysts’ Posts, Freshers, Young Professionals Can Apply

IT service provider Wipro has announced a recruitment drive for engineering graduates to be hired as graduate engineers trainees (GET) for its Noida campus. As per the official statement, the candidates will be recruited for the role of analyst – configuration. Before hiring, the firm will test who can deliver clear analysis, test plans, and standard operating procedures for project work. >READ MORE

>Farm Laws Repealed: Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha Welcome PM Modi’s Decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures for over a year. Making the announcement during a televised address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation against these reform measures and return home as he called for a new beginning. >READ MORE

>Austria First Country in Western Europe to Reimpose Full Covid Lockdown Amid Fresh Wave

Days after Austria imposed a lockdown on the unvaccinated, its government on Friday announced the imposition of a full national Covid-19 lockdown starting on Monday. With this, Austria will enter a fourth national lockdown as Covid-19 cases continue to surge, becoming the first country in Western Europe to impose stringent measures this fall. >READ MORE

