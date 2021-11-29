News 18 Evening Digest: Scam 1992 Co-director Shooting in South Africa Amid Omicron Outbreak; India Cricketer Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged and Other Stories

>Scam 1992 Co-director Jai Mehta Shooting in South Africa Amid Omicron Outbreak | Exclusive

News18.com has learnt that Scam 1992: Harshad Mehta Story director Hansal Mehta is teaming up with his son Jai Mehta on a big-scale thriller series revolving around the Somalian Pirates. The show, tentatively titled Pirates, will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and feature an ensemble cast of Rajat Kapoor, Deepak Tijori, Vivek Gomber, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Amruta Khanvilkar, among others. The cast and crew is currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, which is currently heavily suffering from the new variant of the Coronavirus.> READ MORE

>Virgil Abloh: Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani and Masaba Gupta, Among Others Pay Tribute to the Late Designer

A‘visionary’, ‘pathbreaker’ and ‘genius’, Virgil Abloh was all this and more. As artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of label Off-White, Abloh donned many hats as a designer and paved a path for many to follow their dreams in fashion. >READ MORE

>14 Months After Approval, Parliament Passes Bill to Repeal Three Farm Laws Without Discussion, Oppn Sees Red

Abill to repeal the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by both the Houses of Parliament within minutes of introduction on Monday. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 shortly afternoon on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. >READ MORE

>On Day 1 of Winter Session, Shashi Tharoor Posted a Selfie of ‘Attractive’ LS. Then He Had to Apologise

After a row over Shashi Tharoor’s tweet on the Lok Sabha being ‘an attractive place to work’ due to women colleagues, the Congress MP had to issue a clarification saying the selfie with his fellow female MPs was just a “show of workplace camaraderie". >READ MORE

>WHO Warns Covid variant Omicron Risk ‘Very High’

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the new Covid-19 omicron variant poses a “very high" risk globally, despite uncertainties about the danger and contagion levels of the new strain. >READ MORE

>Video: India Cricketer Shardul Thakur Gets Engaged

India cricketer Shardul Thakur got engaged to his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai on Monday. Shardul is currently in the midst of a break from professional cricket as part of BCCI’s workload management. >READ MORE

