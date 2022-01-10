News 18 Evening Digest: Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika Joins Congress; 'Partner Swapping' Racket Busted in Kerala and Other Stories

>Sonu Sood’s Sister Malvika Joins Congress in Presence of Punjab CM Channi, Navjot Sidhu

Ahead of assembly polls in Punjab, actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood joined the Congress in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday. Sidhu later met the siblings at their residence in Punjab’s Moga. >READ MORE

>‘Never Been Close to Getting Me Out’: Funny Banter Between Smith and Labuschagne Leave Twitter in Splits

Australia batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith share a great camaraderie on and off the field. They not only admire but also back each other’s skills every time. There are unending stories featuring these two stars and recently they got involved in a banter on social media that left Twitterati in splits. >READ MORE

> Health Accounts Under Digital Health Mission to be Called ABHA, PM Modi to Announce on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to encourage the public to create ABHA — Aarogya Bharat Health Accounts — in his upcoming Republic Day speech, News18.com learnt. >READ MORE

>Siddharth-Saina Nehwal Row: NCW Asks Twitter India to Block Actor’s Account, Seeks FIR Over ‘Sexist’ Remarks

In a recent development, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Twitter India, demanding a ban on actor’s Sidhharth’s account in light of his recent comments on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Calling the comment ‘lewd’, ‘misogynist & outrageous to the modesty of a woman’, the Commission wrote, “You are, therefore, requested to immediately block the Twitter account and take appropriate action against Actor Siddharth for posting offensive remark on Ms. Saina Nehwal’s post on Twitter thereby, outraging her modesty and insulting her right to live with dignity. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest." >READ MORE

>Night Curfew Back in AP as Covid-19 Cases Mount

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to clamp the Covid curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM afresh in view of the spurt in number of cases over the past few days. The state saw a sudden jump in coronavirus cases as over 4,000 were added in just the last five days. >READ MORE

>‘Partner Swapping’ Racket Busted in Kerala, 7 Accused Arrested; Police Says ‘1000 Couples Involved’

The Kerala Police on Sunday arrested seven people for their alleged involvement in a partner swapping racket after a woman from Changanaserry lodged a complaint with the Karukachal police in the Kottayam district. >READ MORE

>Indian Citizens to Soon Receive Safer, More Convenient E-passports

Indian citizens will no longer be required to carry a physical passport because the government will soon launch an e-passport service in the country. Sanjay Bhattacharya, the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, recently tweeted that Indian citizens are likely to receive e-passports soon. >READ MORE

