News 18 Evening Digest: Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan Closed Amid Covid-19 Scare; Delhi Records 9 Covid Deaths in December and Other Stories

>Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa’s Throwback Vacation Pics go Viral

As 2021 inches closer to its end, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa started the countdown for the new year with some vacation memories. She treated her fans on social media with throwback pictures from her vacation. The photos feature her in a deep-neck blue floral dress as she strikes poses for the camera. The colour of the dress matches the background of the blue seawater and the photos look absolutely stunning. “The last Wednesday of 2021 reminds me ‘this beautiful Memorable Throwback Day’ And the countdown begins. 2022 we welcome you in two days," read the caption shared by Monalisa along with the photos on Instagram. >READ MORE

>Centurion Win Notwithstanding, India Can’t Take a First-ever Series win in South Africa for Granted

It’s been one heck of a year for Indian cricket, starting with two amazing victories to clinch a memorable series win over Australia and finishing with a hard-fought victory over South Africa this week. In between these two events was a roller-coaster ride, replete with highs, lows, controversies, upheavals. >READ MORE

>Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Closed Amid Covid-19 Scare

The tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from Saturday, as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. >READ MORE

>Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of Medical College in Kapurthala During Punjab Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a medical college in Kapurthala. The ceremony will be done virtually during PM Modi’s visit to Ferozepur on January 5, a BJP leader has said. >READ MORE

>Delhi Records 9 Covid Deaths in December; Highest in Last 4 Months: Data

Nine COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Delhi in December so far this year, the highest count of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the last four months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded seven deaths due to Covid in November, four in October and five in September. >READ MORE

>Kerala Logs 44 More Omicron Cases, Tally Reaches 107

Kerala on Friday reported 44 more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the state to 107, the state Health Department said. Of these, 10 patients came from high-risk countries and 27 from low-risk countries. Seven people were infected with the new variant of COVID-19 through contact, it said. >READ MORE

