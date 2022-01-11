News 18 Evening Digest: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's First Film Together to Be Jee Le Zaraa? and Other Stories

>Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s First Film Together to Be Jee Le Zaraa? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the few couples who fell in love despite not starring in any movie together. Now that they have finally tied the knot, fans are more eager to witness their chemistry unfold on screen. And, if the latest reports are to be believed, that moment might come soon. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zaraa are thinking of casting Vicky opposite Katrina. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Atul Kapoor, the Voice of Bigg Boss Tests Positive for Covid-19

Several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus in the last couple of weeks with the third wave of the pandemic is nearing its peak. The latest famous personality to have contracted the virus is someone whose voice dominates the reality television world. It is none other than Bigg Boss himself. According to the Times of India, Atul Kapoor the famous voice behind Bigg Boss has contracted the virus. Reports state that he has isolated himself and the show's crew members have tested themselves as a precautionary measure.

'It's Been a Fun Ride': South Africa's Chris Morris Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Veteran South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 34-year-old, who represented Proteas in 69 games across all formats, confirmed the development on Tuesday through a social media post.

IPL 2022: TATA to Replace VIVO as Title Sponsors

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness a change in title sponsorship as Vivo wants to pull out. One of India's largest business conglomerates, the Tata Group, is all set to replace Chinese mobile manufacturer as the IPL's title sponsor from this year.

Big Blow to BJP Ahead of Polls as Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Jumps Ship to SP, Alleges Dalits & OBCs Being Ignored

In a big blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party days head of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Labour Minister and the party's OBC face Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from the government on Tuesday.

All-rounder Washington Sundar Tests Positive for Covid-19

All-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. The 22-year-old was a part of India's squad for South Africa ODIs and was about to travel to the Rainbow Nation with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, his participation now seems to be in jeopardy.

