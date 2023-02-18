News18 Afternoon Digest: 12 South African Cheetahs Flown to India; Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI in Liquor Scam Case & More

Darted & Sedated, Hydrated with Drips: 12 South African Cheetahs Flown to India | WATCH
For the first time in history, twelve South African cheetahs were flown to India and will join eight Namibian cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday. Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft brought the crated and sedated spotted felines to the country and landed at the Gwalior Air Force base at 10 am on Saturday, from where they will be taken to Kuno via helicopters. READ MORE
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI in Liquor Scam Case Tomorrow, Says ‘Full Power Used Against Me’
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (February 19), in the case of Delhi liquor scam. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia himself informed about the development and said full power was being used to bring him down. However, he said he will fully cooperate with the probe agency. READ MORE
‘Old, Rich & Dangerous’: S Jaishankar Lambasts Billionaire George Soros Over Adani Row Remark | WATCH
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit back at British entrepreneur George Soros, for his previously made remark on the Adani-Hindenburg report. Jaishankar called him “old, rich & dangerous" and said he is only trying to invest resources in shaping false narratives. READ MORE
‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’: Karnataka Cong’s Eshwar Khandre Bats for More Lingayat Tickets But Mum on CM Face
Lingayat legislators in the Congress have upped the ante by seeking more seats with an eye on the chief ministerial post in case the party comes to power in the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May this year. One of the justifications for this request is that whenever a Lingayat leader has led the Congress, the party had come to power in the past. READ MORE
Pak Repacks Aid Received from Turkey During 2022 Floods, Ships Them Back to Quake-Hit Nation
The Pakistan government was left red-faced after authorities in Turkey found that the relief materials they sent to Pakistan when it was ravaged by the floods in June 2022 were shipped back to them following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and Syria on February 6. READ MORE
Read all the Latest India News here