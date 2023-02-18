Home » News » India » News18 Afternoon Digest: 12 South African Cheetahs Flown to India; Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI in Liquor Scam Case & More

News18 Afternoon Digest: 12 South African Cheetahs Flown to India; Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI in Liquor Scam Case & More

Here are top stories this afternoon: 12 South African Cheetahs Flown to India; Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI in Liquor Scam Case & More

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 12:53 IST

New Delhi, India

The cheetahs were sedated and loaded into relocation crates. They were also hydrated with drips. (Photo: News18)
The cheetahs were sedated and loaded into relocation crates. They were also hydrated with drips. (Photo: News18)

Darted & Sedated, Hydrated with Drips: 12 South African Cheetahs Flown to India | WATCH

For the first time in history, twelve South African cheetahs were flown to India and will join eight Namibian cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday. Indian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft brought the crated and sedated spotted felines to the country and landed at the Gwalior Air Force base at 10 am on Saturday, from where they will be taken to Kuno via helicopters. READ MORE

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI in Liquor Scam Case Tomorrow, Says ‘Full Power Used Against Me’

Advertisement

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (February 19), in the case of Delhi liquor scam. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia himself informed about the development and said full power was being used to bring him down. However, he said he will fully cooperate with the probe agency. READ MORE

RELATED NEWS

‘Old, Rich & Dangerous’: S Jaishankar Lambasts Billionaire George Soros Over Adani Row Remark | WATCH

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit back at British entrepreneur George Soros, for his previously made remark on the Adani-Hindenburg report. Jaishankar called him “old, rich & dangerous" and said he is only trying to invest resources in shaping false narratives. READ MORE

‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai’: Karnataka Cong’s Eshwar Khandre Bats for More Lingayat Tickets But Mum on CM Face

Lingayat legislators in the Congress have upped the ante by seeking more seats with an eye on the chief ministerial post in case the party comes to power in the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May this year. One of the justifications for this request is that whenever a Lingayat leader has led the Congress, the party had come to power in the past. READ MORE

Pak Repacks Aid Received from Turkey During 2022 Floods, Ships Them Back to Quake-Hit Nation

The Pakistan government was left red-faced after authorities in Turkey found that the relief materials they sent to Pakistan when it was ravaged by the floods in June 2022 were shipped back to them following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Turkey and Syria on February 6. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 18, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated: February 18, 2023, 12:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Displays Curves In White Bikini While Holidaying In Kashmir, See The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Karishma Tanna Looks Smoking Hot In Blue Monokini During Kashmir Vacation, Check Out Her Sexy Swimwear Moments