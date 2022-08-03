News18 Afternoon Digest: 125 More Liquor Shops Shuttered in Delhi, Licensees Blame Losses and 'Policy Flip-Flop' & Other Stories

In Rejoinder to SC, Team Uddhav Slams Shinde Camp’s ‘Cock & Bull Story’, Takes Dig at ‘Natural Ally’ BJP

Ahead of yet another round of fierce arguments in the Supreme Court over the political crisis in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackarey-led camp has filed a rejoinder before the top court, saying the Eknath Shinde-led faction is “justifying its act by cooking up a cock and bull story". READ MORE

Mamata to Remodel Her Cabinet Today: New Faces to Be Drafted, Some Promotions, And Heads Set to Roll

Anew-look West Bengal cabinet will likely be presented to the public on Wednesday as chief minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to make significant changes close on the heels of minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest in a teachers’ recruitment scam case. The CM is looking to begin anew with an administration that bears a “clean image" and some fresh faces are expected to be brought in to achieve that. READ MORE

Exclusive | Go All Guns Blazing On Gangsters, They’re in Touch With Pak Terror Groups: Centre To NIA

Irked with the merging nexus of terror outfits, the Central government wants the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take action against gangsters and treat them at par with terrorists, a top intelligence source told CNN-News18 exclusively. READ MORE

125 More Liquor Shops Shuttered in Delhi, Licensees Blame Losses and ‘Policy Flip-Flop’

As many as 125 liquor shops closed down in Delhi on Wednesday as six zonal licensees surrendered their licenses. Shops on Monday shuttered as their licenses expired on 31 July and despite the order late on Monday night, giving a one-month extension of retail and wholesale licenses to shops, the six licensees opted out of the extension. The closure brings down the number of 468 liquor vends that were operational before July 31 in Delhi to 343. READ MORE

Nancy Pelosi Says Will Not Abandon Taiwan, US Solidarity More Crucial Than Ever | Top Quotes

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that the United States will not abandon Taiwan and America’s solidarity with the island nation is crucial more than ever now. She also said that America’s determination to preserve democracy in Taiwan and the rest of the world remains iron-clad. READ MORE

Tory Voting Delayed as Spy Agency Says Hackers Could Change Ballots

Voting by Britain’s Conservative Party members to pick the next prime minister has been delayed after the GCHQ spy agency warned that cyber hackers could change people’s ballots, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. There was no specific threat from a hostile state, and the advice was more general and about the voting process and its vulnerabilities, report added. READ MORE

