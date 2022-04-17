News18 Afternoon Digest: 14 Arrested in Jahangirpuri Violence; Petrol, Diesel Rates & Other Top Stories

Locals Allege Attack Was ‘Pre-planned’; Man Who Opened Fire Among 14 Arrested in Jahangirpuri

Delhi police on Sunday arrested 14 people in the violence that took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Jahangirpuri. A man who allegedly opened fire during the clashes has also been arrested, police said. LIVE UPDATES

Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema Hall Shut Since 1997 Blaze that Killed 59

Afire broke out in Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema Hall, located near Green Park metro station, and five tenders have been rushed to the spot. The blaze erupted in the seats/furniture and garbage in the cinema hall. READ MORE

‘PartyGate’ That Keeps On Going as ‘Angry’ People & MPs Watch: What Does UK PM Boris Johnson’s Future Hold?

Boris Johnson has survived the initial fallout from becoming the first British prime minister to be fined for breaking the law, but his long-term position remains precarious, according to reports. Johnson has refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government’s pandemic lockdown rules, saying he would instead redouble his efforts to strengthen the economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine. READ MORE

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today Remain High in Delhi, Mumbai; Know Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday remained unchanged for the 11th day in a row. The fuel prices saw the last revision more than a week ago with petrol rising 80 paise. The latest prices of petrol stood at Rs 105.41 per litre in the national capital and Rs 120.51 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel prices were at Rs 96.67 a litre in Delhi and Rs 104.77 a litre in Mumbai. READ MORE

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Waves to Anushka Sharma After Stunning Catch of Rishabh Pant | WATCH

Virat Kohli is an excellent fielder and this essential fact about India’s modern-day great came to light once again as he plucked a superb catch out of thin air against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. He dismissed Rishabh Pant with that beauty and soon after gestured to Anushka who seemed to have enjoyed this one. READ MORE

