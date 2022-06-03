News18 Afternoon Digest: 14-Year-Old Harini Logan Crowned Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion & Other Stories

Our Surveys on Poverty While Others Do them to Spur Communal Tensions, Kerala to Never Implement CAA: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that while other states carry out ‘surveys in places of worship’, the state was carrying out surveys to better conditions. “In our country, in many places, different kinds of surveys are happening. These are surveys that would divide people. There are reports that surveys are done on some places of worship to create communal tensions. We are also doing surveys here but that is not to divide people but related to the people. One survey is over, to find out the extremely poor families in our state," he said, addressing one year celebrations of his government in Thiruvananthapuram. READ MORE

Assam Tea in Jeopardy as Producers Express Concerns Over Illegal Import of Nepal Tea into Country

All that glitters are not gold and the crimson orange tea that kick-starts your morning might not be the Assam tea you think it is. Tea producers and planters of Assam have expressed their concern on the unethical trade of illegally imported Nepal tea being traded as brand Assam tea. READ MORE

Puneeth Rajkumar, Sidharth Shukla & Now KK: Decoding Makings of a Heart Attack as Young Indians Face Risk

Amit Kumar, a journalist with an international news agency, was only 29 years old when he survived a heart attack. Like many others, Kumar confused the chest pain with acidity due to a heavy supper. Popping a few antacids did not offer him much relief. In fact, his general physician, in the first go, did not assess him for a heart ailment. READ MORE

14-Year-Old Harini Logan Crowned Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion

Harini Logan won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, claiming victory in a blistering, first-of-its-kind spell-off that capped a marathon duel of one arcane term after another. Harini, 14, an eighth grader from San Antonio, beat Vikram Raju, 12, a seventh grader from Denver, after she rattled off word after word in a 90-second speed round. She spelled 21 words correctly in that time, compared with 15 for Vikram. READ MORE

WB Madhyamik Results 2022: Raunak Mandal Gets Rank 1, Check West Bengal 10th Merit List

West Bengal Madhyamik result or West Bengal Board 10th result is declared. Out of the 11.8 lakh students who took the exam, as many as 86.60 per cent have passed the boards and will now be moving on to class 11. This is a decline from last year when all the students were promoted based or 100 per cent of students who registered were promoted to class 11 based on an alternative assessment mode. READ MORE

Aether Listing on BSE, NSE Today: Time, Listing Price, Strategy, Aether Share Price

The shares of Aether Industries Limited is all set to debut on the stock market on Friday. Aether stock will get listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 10 am on June 3. Aether Industries initial public offering (IPO) received a decent response from the investors during its subscription period. READ MORE

Clueless About What You Can Be Good At? This Brain Teaser Will Help You Find it

We have seen and solved several optical illusions and brain teasers this past month. The latest brain teaser from ‘The Mind Journal’ will help you find your dream job. Let’s see how. The figure that you see at first glance will help you understand your talent and professional take on the world. READ MORE

